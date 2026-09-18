Black Republican Juror Who Deadlocked Lindsay Clancy Trial Says He Was Targeted | VIDEO

Michael Desronvil disputes fellow jurors' accounts of deliberations and says his race and conservative politics may explain the scrutiny that followed.

Clancy juror Michael Desronvil – via Facebook

*Michael P. Desronvil, the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, is finally telling his side — and the Black juror whose identity and motives became a national debate says he believes being a Black Republican may have helped put a target on his back.

The revelation adds a significant new chapter to a story EURweb has followed since the jury deadlocked 11-1 and a mistrial was declared Sept. 4.

Before Desronvil was publicly identified, EURweb reported on fellow juror Paula Devlin’s account of deliberations and later examined the intense scrutiny directed at the only Black juror.

Now Desronvil is challenging parts of that narrative himself.

‘I Didn’t Have Any Doubts’

“I didn’t have any doubts,” Desronvil said in a statement obtained by CBS News through his representative, Ray Marcel.

Desronvil said that when he attempted to discuss different theories during deliberations, other jurors cut him off and interpreted those discussions as evidence that he doubted the prosecution’s case.

“Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” he said.

That account conflicts with public descriptions from fellow jurors, who have accused the holdout of failing to support his position with evidence and reportedly acknowledging reasonable doubt at points during deliberations.

The dispute cannot be independently resolved from outside the jury room.

Clancy, 36, does not dispute killing her children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — in January 2023. Her defense argued she lacked criminal responsibility because of severe postpartum psychiatric illness. Prosecutors maintained that she understood her actions and acted deliberately.

Clancy juror Michael Desronvil – via Facebook

Desronvil Says Race and Politics May Matter

The story takes another turn with an off-camera interview Desronvil gave Marcel of Fugitive TV.

According to the New York Post’s account of the interview, Marcel said Desronvil believes his identity and politics may help explain why he became such a target after the mistrial.

“He’s a Republican. He is a black Republican. He has conservative views,” Marcel said while recounting their conversation.

Desronvil also reportedly believed he had served alongside Democrats on the jury. That assertion has not been independently established, nor is there evidence showing that other jurors’ politics determined their positions in the Clancy case.

But Desronvil’s comments matter because race was already part of the public conversation surrounding him. EURweb previously examined whether the aggressive investigation of the anonymous Black holdout was warranted, while Earl Ofari Hutchinson separately explored the racial dynamics surrounding “Juror X.”

Now Desronvil himself is raising the possibility that being both Black and politically conservative influenced the reaction he received.

Clancy juror Michael Desronvil is telling his side

From Anonymous Juror to National Flashpoint

The transformation has been remarkable.

Desronvil went from an anonymous citizen performing jury duty to a nationally scrutinized figure whose personal history, politics and conduct during deliberations have been dissected publicly.

He has also attracted substantial support. An associated fundraiser has surpassed $289,000, although his attorney has cautioned that existing fundraising efforts were not created or authorized by Desronvil or his family.

EURweb previously reported on the fundraiser when donations were around $70,000, showing how rapidly support has grown alongside the criticism.

The larger question now isn’t simply why one juror refused to change his vote. It’s what happened after that juror became the story.

For days, America debated the Black holdout before hearing much from the man himself.

Now Michael P. Desronvil is answering back — and adding race and politics to a controversy that was already about much more than one vote.

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