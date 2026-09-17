Tyler Perry Says His Own Movies Helped Scare Him Away From Marriage

The filmmaker once thought marriage might be in his future, but years of relationship stories — and watching divorces around him — changed his mind.

Tyler Perry at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hanger on October 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Tyler Perry has built some of his biggest movies around the complications of marriage. Apparently, spending all that time writing about matrimony taught him something about his own life: he’s good without it.

While promoting his latest Netflix film, “Why Did I Get Married Again?,” Perry said his outlook has changed considerably since he wrote the original “Why Did I Get Married?” nearly two decades ago.

“When I wrote the first one, I thought, ‘You know, marriage might be a good idea at some point,’” Perry told “TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,” Parade reported via Yahoo Entertainment. “But at this age, that’s not a good idea for me. So, no, there won’t be any marriage for me.”

When asked whether watching his own movie had essentially scared him away from the altar, Perry agreed: “By watching my own movie.”

But Perry’s reasoning goes beyond what he’s put on screen. During a separate appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the 57-year-old filmmaker made clear that marriage itself isn’t what concerns him.

“It’s not the marriage that bothers me, it’s the divorce,” Perry said. He explained that he has watched financially successful people he knows lose substantial wealth after their marriages ended.

“So, I’m good just being free,” he said.

The admission lands with some perfect Perry irony. His “Why Did I Get Married?” franchise has spent years examining what happens when love, commitment, secrets and marital problems collide. The newly released third installment reunites many of the original characters as another generation prepares for marriage.

EURweb recently reported on the reunion, which brings back Perry alongside Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Sharon Leal and Lamman Rucker.

Perry has never been married, though he was previously in a long-term relationship with Gelila Bekele, with whom he shares a son. And because the media mogul can always find another movie title in life’s complications, he joked that perhaps there’s a future project waiting for him: “Why Did I Never Get Married.”

This time, he may already know the answer.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tyler Perry Plans Puerto Rico Move as He Says, ‘I Don’t Want to Work This Hard’

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