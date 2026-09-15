Tyler Perry Plans Puerto Rico Move as He Says, ‘I Don’t Want to Work This Hard’ | VIDEO

The filmmaker says he's pulling back from his famously demanding workload as his 11-year-old son gets older and his priorities change.

*Tyler Perry is preparing to trade some of his relentless work schedule for more time with his son, revealing that he plans to move to Puerto Rico in early 2027 and significantly scale back professionally.

The 57-year-old filmmaker shared the news during an interview with Justin Sylvester on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” making clear that the relocation isn’t just an idea he’s considering.

“Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year and I’m pulling back a whole lot,” Perry said.

His reason is refreshingly simple: After decades of building an entertainment empire, Perry wants more time to actually enjoy his life.

Tyler Perry arrives at the World Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency)

Perry Says It’s Time To Slow Down

“I don’t want to work this hard,” Perry said, pointing to his age and his desire to spend more time with his 11-year-old son, Aman.

PEOPLE reports that Perry plans to relocate with Aman, whom he shares with former partner Gelila Bekele.

The announcement is notable considering Perry’s reputation for maintaining an unusually prolific production schedule. He’s spent years writing, directing and producing multiple television and film projects, often taking on several creative roles himself. But the idea of eventually easing that workload isn’t entirely new.

In 2021, EURweb reported that Perry planned to hand more responsibility to other writers and directors. At the time, he predicted his role would eventually shift toward overseeing projects instead of remaining so deeply involved in the day-to-day creative work.

“I treat it like a job,” Perry said then, describing days when he would begin writing at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

Fatherhood Changes The Equation

Perry’s latest comments give that long-discussed transition a more personal motivation. Aman is getting older, and Perry appears increasingly conscious that the time available to spend with his son at this stage won’t last forever.

He has not announced his retirement or said he is walking away from Tyler Perry Studios. Instead, his comments point toward a different balance between the career he built and the personal life he wants now.

For someone whose work ethic has become almost as recognizable as Madea, simply deciding to do less may qualify as a major change. And this time, Perry sounds ready to put that plan into action — with Puerto Rico becoming home base for the next chapter.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tyler Perry Launches Maxscene, New Theatrical Distribution Label

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