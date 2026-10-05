Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ Returns to Hot 100 48 Years Later

The 1978 classic surged around Sept. 21, sending streams, sales and radio activity soaring nearly five decades after its original release.

Earth, Wind & Fire performing during the Veranos de la Villa Festival in Madrid.

(July 5, 2013 – Source: Ipa Press/Bauer Griffin)

*Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” is back on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly 48 years after its release, proving listeners still remember that famous September night.

The 1978 classic re-enters the Hot 100 at No. 30 on the chart dated Oct. 10, 2026, according to Billboard. Its return follows the annual listening surge surrounding Sept. 21, the date immortalized in the song’s instantly recognizable opening lyric: “Do you remember the 21st night of September?”

During the Sept. 18-24 tracking week, “September” generated 13.6 million official U.S. streams, Billboard reports. That’s a 49% increase from the previous week. The song also drew 7.8 million radio audience impressions, rising 15%. Downloads jumped 141% to 2,000 sales. “September” originally entered the Hot 100 in December 1978 and climbed to No. 8 in February 1979.

This isn’t the classic’s first modern chart revival. “September” returned to the Hot 100 in 2025 and reached No. 41, making this year’s No. 30 position an even stronger comeback.

The song also continues the extraordinary legacy of Earth, Wind & Fire, whose catalog includes “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “After the Love Has Gone.”

Maurice White, Al McKay and Allee Willis wrote “September,” which appeared on the group’s 1978 album “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1.” Nearly five decades later, the song continues finding new audiences through streaming, radio, celebrations and the annual Sept. 21 tradition.

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