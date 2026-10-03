Michael C. Hall Faces Two New Killers in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Trailer

Brian Cox and Dan Stevens bring new threats to Dexter's world when the Paramount+ series returns Oct. 30.

Key Art for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, featuring Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan streaming on Paramount+ 2026. Photo credit: Paramount+.

*Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in the official “Dexter: Resurrection” Season 2 trailer, and this time two dangerous killers are in his path. Paramount+ released the trailer ahead of the show’s return this month. As if that weren’t enough, Dexter is also dealing with a midlife crisis.

Variety reports that Brian Cox and Dan Stevens join Season 2 as two very different serial killers. Cox plays the New York Ripper, whose murderous history stretches back decades. Stevens plays the Five Borough Killer, a younger threat terrorizing the city. Paramount previously revealed that his character taunts police with calls threatening innocent people. The Paramount+ announcement confirms both actors as new series regulars.

Jack Alcott returns as Dexter’s son Harrison, who continues developing his own approach to justice. Uma Thurman returns as Charley, and Krysten Ritter reprises her guest role. Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star. Bokeem Woodbine and Nona Parker Johnson also join as series regulars, and EURweb previously reported their casting in April.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+.

Hall spoke with EURweb before “Resurrection” premiered last year about the character’s staying power. “There’s something about Dexter. He just… I hear people talk about how they name their cats Dexter,” Hall told EURweb in our exclusive interview. “I think that’s appropriate because he’s got at least nine lives.”

Hall also explained why the role still feels fresh. “There’s something about watching him in different environments and different situations move forward,” he said. “I mean, that remains compelling and fresh and new,” Hall added. “The more we do, the richer it feels.”

Those comments land as “Dexter” celebrates its 20th anniversary. The original series premiered in 2006 and made Hall’s conflicted serial killer a television fixture. “Resurrection” has kept that mythology moving instead of starting over.

EURweb covered the Season 2 renewal last October, shortly after Paramount+ opened the writers’ room. Production began in New York City in April, according to Paramount Press Express.

“Dexter: Resurrection” Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 30, exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium plan. Watch the official trailer below.

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