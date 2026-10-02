Cardi B Moves to Shut Down Viral AI Series ‘Cardi B Is the Nanny’ | WATCH

A viral AI sitcom put Cardi B into a ’90s-style remake of “The Nanny,” but the rapper’s legal team reportedly wants the unauthorized show gone.

*Cardi B became the star of a new sitcom without ever agreeing to make one — and after fans started asking for more, her legal team reportedly stepped in.

In late September, AI-generated clips depicting the Bronx rapper as the star of a 1990s-style version of “The Nanny” began circulating online.

The videos recreated the look and rhythm of an old-school sitcom while using Cardi’s likeness and an AI-generated version of her voice.

The project, associated with creator Old Era Films/Old Era TV, quickly attracted attention. Viewers praised the concept, with some saying they would actually watch Cardi in a real remake.

Then the joke ran into a considerably less amused audience: Cardi’s lawyers.

Cardi B’s Team Reportedly Wanted the Videos Down

Shine My Crown reported Sept. 30 that Cardi’s legal team ordered the creator to remove the viral series. The creator reportedly described the project as a joke and tribute before confirming that the videos would be taken down.

The Black Effect Network podcast “I’ll Do It Myself” also covered the dispute Sept. 30, identifying Old Era Films/Old Era TV as the creator and reporting that the account announced the “Nanny” videos were coming down following Cardi’s objection.

There is an important distinction, however: no verified lawsuit or court complaint connected to the AI series has surfaced. At this point, this is a reported legal takedown demand, not a court victory by Cardi.

Cardi Has Warned AI Impersonators Before

Cardi, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has already made it clear that unauthorized AI versions of herself aren’t necessarily flattering to her.

In 2023, she discovered an AI-generated advertisement using imagery and a voice resembling hers to promote a financial offer.

“AI is crazy smh….another lawsuit that fell right on my lap…I love easy money,” Cardi wrote at the time.

She has continued calling attention to fake AI material involving her, making the “Nanny” response less surprising than it might initially appear.

When a Fan Remake Starts Looking Like a Real Show

What makes “Cardi B the Nanny” particularly interesting is that its apparent creative success may also have created its biggest problem.

This wasn’t simply one absurd deepfake circulating as a meme. The clips packaged Cardi’s digital likeness into something resembling an actual entertainment property, complete with recurring sitcom staging, jokes and a familiar television concept.

And people wanted more.

That collision between fan enthusiasm and celebrity control is becoming harder to ignore as AI-generated video gets more convincing. Questions involving likeness rights, parody, false endorsement and protected expression can depend heavily on how a project is created, presented and commercialized.

For Cardi, though, the immediate question appears settled without a courtroom battle. Fans may have been ready to tune in, but the woman whose face and voice made the fake sitcom possible never signed up for the role.

Cardi B (The Nanny) – screenshot

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