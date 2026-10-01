‘Forever, This Ring’ Premiere Puts Black Creators in Their Own Lane | EURexclusiveWATCH

Erica Mena, Loretta Devine, La’Myia Good and Marques Houston talk representation, creative independence and finding opportunities beyond Hollywood’s traditional gates.

Forever This Ring – red carpet Erica Mena, La’Myia Good, Taye Diggs – screenshot

*The stars of “Forever, This Ring” came to Hollywood to premiere a psychological thriller, but on the red carpet, the conversation became just as much about Black creators building opportunities, reaching new audiences and telling their stories on their own terms.

Taye Diggs, Erica Mena, Loretta Devine, Marques Houston, La’Myia Good and more celebrated the film ahead of its Oct. 2 debut on Turnstr+, where “Forever, This Ring” will become the new streaming platform’s first original film. Director Chris Stokes has an exclusive 20-picture deal with the platform, making the premiere the beginning of something considerably larger.

EURweb previously reported on the film’s marriage-gone-wrong premise and Turnstr+ launch when the official trailer arrived in September.

Erica Mena Sees Black and Latino Audiences Coming Together

For Mena, who is Dominican, the project also represents an opportunity to connect communities and audiences that are often treated as separate.

“I’m Dominican too,” Mena said while discussing the relationship between Black and Latino communities.

She described working alongside her peers as an opportunity to “merge and blend together,” bringing different audiences, creative styles and perspectives into the same space.

Mena also spoke about her enthusiasm for thrillers, which allow her to step outside her own life and inhabit very different women. She credited Stokes with continuing to recognize her potential in the genre and said she enjoys performing her own stunts.

Loretta Devine Has Interesting Marriage Advice

When legendary actress Loretta Devine was asked what someone absolutely needs to know about a partner before putting a ring on it, her answer went straight to the heart of the movie.

“You absolutely have to know the whole personality, not just parts of it,” Devine said.

And because this is Loretta Devine, there was another requirement: Find out whether that person can actually cook.

Devine also spoke about Black filmmakers creating their own opportunities, describing that independence as an extension of the creativity and contributions that have long existed within Black culture.

Asked whom she would want beside her if she suddenly landed in a real-life thriller, Devine picked co-star La’Myia Good.

La’Myia Good Wants Roles with More Depth

Good is also thinking about what comes next.

“I am definitely looking to do less like pretty roles … and more so some depth,” she said.

She wants psychologically complex characters that challenge her as an actress and is interested in exploring action roles, pointing to her boxing background and desire for more physically demanding work.

Good said having Black creators tell Black stories helps protect something even more important.

“We’re keeping the authenticity. We’re being true to these stories,” she said, emphasizing the importance of audiences being able to “see ourselves on screen.”

Marques Houston Remembers When the Doors Stayed Closed

Marques Houston connected that independence to his longtime creative partnership with Stokes. Their history stretches from projects associated with the “House Party” franchise and “You Got Served” to the thrillers they produce today.

“We got into this thriller space and just—it just worked,” Houston said.

He believes Black audiences were underestimated within the genre.

“People didn’t know that Black people love that kind of stuff,” Houston said.

But his comments also revealed why creating their own infrastructure became so important. Houston recalled repeatedly auditioning and being turned down until the experience became discouraging. Building projects with Stokes offered another route: instead of continually waiting for an opportunity, they could help create one.

For Houston, having that kind of creative infrastructure now “means the world.”

And that may be the bigger story behind the “Forever, This Ring” premiere. The movie arrives Oct. 2, but for the creators walking its red carpet, the real goal extends beyond one film: building enough room for Black talent to keep working, experimenting and telling its own stories after the premiere lights go down.

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