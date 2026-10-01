A shared October – Nigeria’s Independence and Black History Month in the United Kingdom

Nigeria 66

*Nigeria marks 66 years since independence from the United Kingdom on 1 October 2026, a national holiday commemorating the midnight ceremony in Lagos when the Union Jack was lowered and the green‑white‑green flag rose for the first time.

The day remains a powerful symbol of sovereignty, unity, and the ongoing project of nation‑building, celebrated through presidential broadcasts, parades, cultural displays, and community events across Nigeria and in diaspora hubs like London.

Independence Day also prompts reflection on the country’s journey since 1960 — constitutional reforms, democratic transitions, cultural influence, and the challenges that persist.

As the most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria’s anniversary carries continental significance, reinforcing its role as a cultural, political, and creative powerhouse. Fact Finder illustrated will feature aspects of Nigeria’s history on EURweb throughout the month of October and would include OUR ROOTS.

Kome Ajise

Black History Month in the UK

Every October since 1987, the United Kingdom observes Black History Month, a national moment dedicated to recognising the contributions of Black people to Britain’s cultural, political, and social life. Rooted in the work of Akyaaba Addai‑Sebo, the month was intentionally placed in October — a period aligned with African cultural calendars and the start of the academic year, ensuring schools could engage deeply with Black history.

Black History Month 2026 carries the theme “Honouring Our Communities”, spotlighting everyday contributors — teachers, carers, volunteers, cultural leaders — whose work sustains Black life across the UK. It is a reminder that Black history is not an add‑on but an essential part of Britain’s national story.

TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning British-Nigerian comic artist, editorial cartoonist, writer, illustrator, and artist of the African diaspora, whose work has been featured on MSN.com via EURweb.com. A graduate of the prestigious Kubert School in New Jersey, USA, he received the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series, Famous People in Black History. He has taken part in UNESCO’s Cartooning in Africa forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France. His public work also includes illustrating Camberwell’s Black history walk map and plaques, reinforcing his reputation as a cultural educator and visual historian. His image of Fela Kuti is prominently featured in Burna Boy’s Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. – https://www.instagram.com/tfatunla123

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