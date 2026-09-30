SZA Gets Hometown Love With New Jersey Hall of Fame Honor

The Grammy winner celebrated her Jersey roots, reflected on life before fame and joked that meeting Danny DeVito made her big night even better.

Panorama Music Festival – SZA in concert — Photo by Moffly/Depositphotos

*SZA has joined the New Jersey Hall of Fame, earning an honor from the state where she grew up after becoming a major force in contemporary R&B. She entered on Sept. 24 in the Performing Arts & Entertainment category.

Danny DeVito hosted the ceremony at American Dream in East Rutherford. DeVito, who entered the Hall of Fame in 2010, welcomed SZA into its ranks, Billboard reported.

“This is probably one of the biggest honors I’ve ever had,” she said.

SZA was born in St. Louis but grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey. In her acceptance speech, she recalled working regular jobs around the state before her music career took off.

She also described the tight-knit place that raised her. “I come from a small town where everybody knows each other’s first and last name,” she said. “I just love community, and I promise to take that energy of community around the world wherever I go.”

SZA pushed back on people who bypass New Jersey for its neighbor. “Sometimes people [skip] over Jersey and go straight to New York,” she said. “But they’re missing the meat. They’re missing the heartbeat of the tri-state.”

The night also gave SZA a personal highlight, which she shared on Instagram. “Got inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame,” she wrote. “MORE IMPORTANTLY I MET DANNY DEVITO.”

SZA released her breakthrough album “Ctrl” in 2017 and reached a new commercial level with “SOS” in 2022. Her hits include “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” and “Love Galore,” and she has won multiple Grammy Awards. She also starred opposite Keke Palmer in the 2025 comedy “One of Them Days.”

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