Tyler Perry Takes the Controls of a 630-Pound Model Boeing 777X | VIDEO

The filmmaker took control of Ramy RC's enormous scratch-built electric jet and impressed its creator with a smooth maiden landing.

Tyler Perry at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, CA. (Depositphoto)

*Tyler Perry’s love of radio-controlled aircraft reached another level when he piloted a massive custom Boeing 777-9X on its maiden flight.

The filmmaker took control of the scratch-built jet after YouTube creator Ramy RC and his team prepared the aircraft for takeoff. MotorBiscuit reports that builders constructed the fuselage and wings from CNC-shaped EPS foam. They reinforced the aircraft with carbon fiber.

The aircraft weighs 630 pounds and stretches 33 feet across its wings, according to Popular Science. That puts its overall scale near a human-piloted Cessna 150. Ramy’s team modeled the plane at one-seventh the size of a real Boeing 777-9X.

The builders equipped it with working landing gear and folding wingtips. Two large electric ducted fans provide its power instead of miniature turbine engines. The project also features five actuators controlling its flaps.

ChatGPT composite/YouTuber’s model of RC Boeing 777X

The team checked the aircraft’s balance and conducted taxi tests before attempting its first flight. Perry then guided the jet down the runway and into the air. He completed several passes before lining up for the landing. His touchdown drew an enthusiastic response from Ramy.

“Unbelievable. Where is the clapping guys, come on, are you kidding me?” Ramy said. “Speechless. This landing man, I was just waiting for it”.

Perry seemed equally impressed after bringing the enormous model safely back to the runway. “This thing is like…” he said before the video ended.

Perry’s appearance wasn’t simply a celebrity cameo. Popular Science identifies him as an avid RC enthusiast. The outlet reports that Perry has credited large RC aircraft with helping him overcome his fear of flying.

Ramy, meanwhile, has built a following around ambitious model aircraft. His projects have included giant versions of the Boeing 787-9, C-17 Globemaster and Airbus A380. The 777-9X project combines that engineering ambition with Perry’s longtime enthusiasm for flying RC aircraft. Watch the clip below.

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