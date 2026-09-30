Diddy Reportedly Gets Massages, Hennessy and Other Perks in Prison

Four former Fort Dix inmates claim Sean “Diddy” Combs pays prisoners for personal services while accessing cellphones, alcohol and other prohibited items.

Sean Diddy Combs – via AI

*Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly spends thousands each month maintaining comforts behind bars that most federal inmates could only dream about.

Four men who spent time in Combs’ unit described the arrangement to NBC News. The outlet also reviewed prison photos and videos, including footage that appears to show Combs using a cellphone.

Diddy Allegedly Pays Inmates for Personal Services

Sources said other prisoners cook for Combs, wash his clothes, make his bed and clean bathroom areas before he uses them. One inmate also allegedly provides Chinese-style massages.

The men said Combs pays for those services through money deposited into inmates’ commissary accounts from outside the prison. Sources estimated he spends thousands of dollars monthly on the arrangement.

One former inmate described the unusual setup bluntly.

“This is not some normal s— you see in jail. This is some rich s—,” he said. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

Sources also said inmates prepare Combs special meals, including pizza, curry chicken and empanadas. Other prisoners reportedly keep his phone and large volume of fan mail for him.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Cellphones, Hennessy and Nude Photos

Multiple sources told NBC that Combs accesses Instagram through contraband cellphones. They also claimed a former girlfriend sends him nude and sexually explicit photos.

Combs reportedly obtained Remeron, an antidepressant, from other inmates. Sources also alleged guards smuggled premium alcohol into Fort Dix that Combs shared with other prisoners.

“Hell yeah, I drank with him,” one source said about drinking Hennessy with Combs.

Two sources said Combs also obtained a jailbroken tablet. They claimed he watched movies and Netflix’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” the docuseries produced by 50 Cent.

Combs’ Spokesperson Pushes Back

Combs’ spokesperson dismissed the attention surrounding the reported details.

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” the spokesperson said.

“The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

The Bureau of Prisons declined to discuss Combs’ individual circumstances. The agency acknowledged that contraband, including cellphones, narcotics and weapons, remains an ongoing challenge.

Combs, 56, is serving a 50-month sentence after his conviction on two prostitution-related counts. A jury acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges.

EURweb has previously covered Combs’ changing projected prison release date and reported fight at FCI Fort Dix.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Diddy’s Lawyers Want to Hold His Case Files Amid Fee Dispute

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