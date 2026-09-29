Gail Bean on Wanda’s Evolution in ‘The Drop’ | EUR EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive EURweb interview, Bean explains Wanda’s rise, the complicated legacy of West Coast rap and why ‘The Drop’ belongs to a new generation.

*Gail Bean is moving from the sidelines to center stage. After years as Wanda Bell in the “Snowfall” world, she now anchors “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” the spinoff series that debuted Sept. 8 on FX.

“With Wanda moving from supporting to leading character, it wasn’t really a rethinking of the character,” Bean told EURweb’s Ny MaGee. “It was just finally being able to reveal and show a full picture.”

“The Drop” reunites Wanda with Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, in 1990s Los Angeles. The spinoff moves beyond the crack epidemic as West Coast rap emerges as a powerful cultural force.

From Cultural Exploitation to Cultural Explosion

The changing era gives “The Drop” a different identity from “Snowfall.” Bean sees important connections between the worlds, even as their cultural impact differs.

“With the ’90s and gangster rap, we are culturally explosive,” Bean said. “And with the ’80s and crack cocaine epidemic, we were culturally exploited.”

“The Drop” explores Wanda’s belief that West Coast rap can reshape American culture. She begins assembling talent while navigating the dangerous intersection between street politics and the music business. That mission brings her cousins Lamar Kinsey and James Kinsey into her plans while she also pursues volatile rapper Artillery.

Meanwhile, Wanda’s internship with label owner Darryl “DG” Grant creates opportunities and friction at home. Leon wants another life. He has committed himself to leaving the streets behind and pursuing atonement through his free legal clinic.

Wanda’s Ambition May Reveal Something Deeper

Bean says viewers shouldn’t expect Wanda’s ambition to follow predictable boundaries.

“I think sometimes we’re not aware of what we’re willing to risk until we’re faced with it,” she explained.

As success gets closer, Bean believes those boundaries can shift. That dynamic could also force viewers to reconsider Wanda’s behavior during her addiction on “Snowfall.”

“We’ll start to see if some of the character flaws that she portrayed when she was going through addiction may have truly just been who she is,” Bean said. “And that is good and bad.”

Bean describes Wanda as intuitive, visionary, and skilled at navigating spaces controlled largely by men. “How do we keep our cool and still maintain our power whilst not letting people know that we’re the ones really pulling the strings?” she said.

“She’s a master manipulator, but not in a conniving, evil way,” Bean explained. “She’s doing what she feels is for the greater good of all.”

John Singleton’s Legacy Created Room for Their Own

“The Drop” also carries an unavoidable connection to late filmmaker John Singleton, who co-created “Snowfall.” Bean believes his influence extends far beyond one franchise.

“We are all products of John Singleton,” she said, pointing to generations of artists influenced by his work.

However, Bean doesn’t view “The Drop” as another chapter that needs to extend Singleton’s legacy.

“I don’t feel that ‘The Drop’ is an addition to his legacy,” Bean said. “I think ‘The Drop’ has its own legacy because of John.”

That distinction lets the spinoff honor Singleton’s influence while giving Wanda, Leon and a new creative team room to build something different.

Watch EURweb’s full interview with Gail Bean below, where she discusses Wanda, “The Drop” and what’s next for Roulette in the final season of “P-Valley.”

“The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on FX and streams on Hulu.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Apple TV Drops ‘Nocturne’ Trailer with Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.