Apple TV Drops ‘Nocturne’ Trailer with Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham

The new crime thriller sends Schreiber and Beetz after a calculating serial killer when the 10-episode drama arrives Oct. 30.

*Apple TV has released the official trailer for “Nocturne,” putting Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham at the center of a deadly psychological hunt.

The 10-episode crime drama adapts Lars Kepler’s internationally bestselling novel “The Sandman.” Schreiber plays Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective whose attempt to escape big-city violence quickly falls apart.

The newly released trailer introduces Graham as Jurek Walter, the serial killer who threatens Jonah’s family and the small Western Pennsylvania town he hoped would provide a quieter life.

Jonah eventually faces an even more dangerous decision. The search for Jurek’s last missing victim requires him to put FBI agent Saga Bauer, played by Beetz, directly in the killer’s path.

Stephen Graham and Liev Schreiber in “Nocturne,” premiering October 30, 2026 on Apple TV.

‘Nocturne’ Turns a Quiet Escape Into a Nightmare

Jonah arrives in Western Pennsylvania after growing tired of working Philadelphia’s streets as a homicide detective. His plans for a quieter existence disappear once Jurek targets both the community and Jonah’s family.

The trailer shifts that conflict into a tense battle of strategy. Jonah must pursue a killer who appears determined to manipulate the people hunting him while staying several moves ahead.

Saga raises the personal stakes even further. She is not simply another federal agent on the case. She is also Jonah’s surrogate daughter, making his decision to send her against Jurek especially risky.

Apple’s central question for the series becomes increasingly personal: How far will Jonah go to stop Jurek and protect the people closest to him?

Zazie Beetz in “Nocturne,” premiering October 30, 2026, on Apple TV.

Stephen Graham Steps Into the Killer’s Role

The series follows Graham’s acclaimed television work, including his Emmy-winning performance in “Adolescence.” Schreiber, best known to many viewers for “Ray Donovan,” also serves as an executive producer on “Nocturne.”

Beetz, whose credits include “Atlanta,” executive produces through her Sleepy Poppy production company. She joins Schreiber and Graham in an ensemble that includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

Apple TV announced the trailer and key art Tuesday, giving viewers their most extensive look yet at the upcoming thriller. The series arrives just before Halloween, with Apple positioning its serial-killer story as one of the streamer’s major fall dramas.

Lars Kepler’s Crime World Comes to Apple TV

“Nocturne” draws from the work of Lars Kepler, the pen name used by married Swedish authors Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril. Their Joona Linna crime series has developed an international audience. Apple says Kepler’s 10 published crime novels have sold 20 million copies worldwide.

The books have also been translated into 40 languages and distributed across more than 170 territories, giving “Nocturne” a sizable literary audience before its streaming debut.

Rowan Joffe created “Nocturne” for television and serves as a writer and executive producer. John Hlavin developed the series for television, writes and executive produces, and serves as showrunner.

Zazie Beetz in “Nocturne,” premiering October 30, 2026, on Apple TV.

When ‘Nocturne’ Premieres

Apple TV will premiere the first two episodes of “Nocturne” globally on Friday, Oct. 30. The streamer will then release one new episode every Friday through its finale on Dec. 25.

For viewers, the trailer establishes more than a traditional hunt for a serial killer. Jonah’s relationship with Saga means every move against Jurek could carry consequences inside his own family. That personal connection may prove central as “Nocturne” moves from a police investigation into a psychological confrontation. Jonah wanted distance from violence, but stopping Jurek may require him to put someone he loves directly in danger.

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