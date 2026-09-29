Tia Kemp Questions Jazzma Kendrick’s Claims, Says Rick Ross ‘Whooped’ Her in 2006

Rick Ross’ ex questioned Jazzma Kendrick’s assault allegation while appearing to acknowledge her own past experience of physical violence involving the rapper.

Rick Ross – via Depositphotos

*Tia Kemp has entered the conversation surrounding Jazzma Kendrick’s assault allegations against Rick Ross, but her response came with a surprising revelation. Kemp questioned Kendrick’s account while claiming Ross previously got physical with her.

Kendrick recently accused Ross of assaulting her during their on-and-off relationship. She shared a photo showing an injured lip and wrote, “The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”

Kendrick said the alleged incident happened about a month before she publicly discussed it. She also encouraged women experiencing physical violence to leave after the first incident.

Tia Kemp went on live to address the viral claims surrounding Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick, shutting down allegations that Ross busted Jazzma's lip and claiming she did it to herself trying to get a bag pic.twitter.com/SHeoKu7kjH — livebitez (@livebitez) September 27, 2026

Tia Kemp Questions Kendrick’s Story

Kemp, who shares a son with Ross, addressed Kendrick’s allegations during a livestream covered by Bossip.

“You punched your f***ing self!” Kemp said while questioning Kendrick’s account. She then made a striking claim about her own history with Ross.

“He ain’t whooped this a** since… 2006,” Kemp said. “He don’t touch a* no more.”

Her comment appeared to acknowledge an alleged incident involving Ross during their relationship. However, Kemp’s experience does not establish what happened between Ross and Kendrick.

Kemp also pointed to surveillance cameras at Ross’ property and suggested they could provide answers. No publicly released footage has established what happened during the alleged incident.

Kemp Shares Advice About Leaving Relationships

Kemp also offered women advice based on her own experience of leaving a relationship.

“Ladies when that man say go home…lawdddd…That ride home with garbage bags of your clothes n that backseat hurts trust me…it hurts!” Kemp wrote.

“That’s all. They want to b n the mansion 4ever…..go home baby….and keep a job,” she continued.

Her comments suggested women should maintain their independence rather than stay because they enjoy the lifestyle surrounding a relationship. Kemp tied that advice to what she described as her own painful experience leaving Ross.

Kendrick, meanwhile, later thanked people who contacted her after she disclosed the alleged assault. She has not publicly responded directly to Kemp’s remarks, according to Bossip.

Ross had not publicly responded to Kendrick’s allegations when Bossip published its report Sept. 28.

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