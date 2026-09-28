The Microsoft co-founder says malicious people using powerful AI pose an immediate danger that requires government safeguards and monitoring.

*Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is sounding a stark warning about artificial intelligence and the damage people could cause by weaponizing it. He says the technology already has enough power to contribute to catastrophic loss of life.

During NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gates told host Kristen Welker that AI’s destructive potential could reach an extraordinary scale. “AI is certainly powerful enough to drive events that cause a billion deaths,” Gates said.

The warning does not mean Gates predicts AI will kill one billion people. Instead, he describes what could happen if people deliberately exploit increasingly powerful systems without adequate safeguards.

Gates Points to People With Bad Intentions

Gates sees malicious users as a more immediate concern than machines independently taking control. He specifically raised the possibility of people using AI to assist cyberattacks and biological threats.

“I wish it was easier to distinguish good intent,” Gates said during the interview. He contrasted developing new medicines with using similar technology to create tools for bioterrorism.

That concern places human behavior at the center of Gates’ warning. Powerful technology can serve beneficial purposes while giving people with harmful intentions more sophisticated tools.

Bill Gates (Getty)

Why a ‘Kill Switch’ Isn’t Enough

Gates also challenged the idea that an emergency shutdown mechanism could solve AI’s safety problems. He told Welker it’s “not enough to have a kill switch.”

“I would never want to say I’m against a kill switch,” Gates said. “But when you’re trying to moderate the bad behavior, you need insight and records of what’s being done. So the kill switch alone would not prevent these tragedies.”

Current systems have not reached the point where they independently seize computers and resist being shut down, Gates explained. He instead wants sophisticated AI systems monitored and their activities recorded.

That approach could give regulators greater visibility into how people use advanced models. It could also help authorities identify potentially dangerous activity before an emergency shutdown becomes the only remaining option.

Gates Wants Government Involved

Gates does not believe technology companies should handle AI safety entirely on their own. “No one thinks self-regulation is enough,” he said.

He called for lawmakers and law enforcement to help establish mandatory safeguards and monitoring requirements. Gates argued that those measures would add some costs without dramatically slowing AI development.

His position adds another voice to the expanding debate over government oversight of increasingly capable AI systems. Gates wants policymakers involved before those systems become even harder to manage.

Giant robot flicking tiny man. AI technologies and unemployment problem/iStock

Gates Still Sees AI’s Potential

The warning marks a sharper emphasis on risk, but Gates has not abandoned his optimism about artificial intelligence. He continues to describe potential improvements in healthcare, education, food production and other areas.

EURweb previously reported Gates’ prediction that AI could surpass human abilities across many jobs within a decade. He called the technology’s rapid development “very profound and even a little bit scary.”

His latest warning puts the tension into clearer focus. Gates sees enormous potential in AI, but he also believes its power demands enforceable safeguards before malicious users exploit it.

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