The Pulse of Entertainment: Stellar Winning Young Men 4 Christ Releases Fifth Album ‘Kept Through It All: Live in Detroit’

Young Men 4 Christ

“I’ve always been involved in music. I went to a performing arts school K to 9th in Detroit,” said Frank McGee III, founding member and lead singer of Young Men 4 Christ, who just released their fifth album “Kept Through It All: Live in Detroit.”

I joked about being named “Young” Men 4 Christ when they debuted in 2012, making the Stellar Award-winning group 14 years old.

“It’s family oriented…my father is in the group and my cousins,” he told me. Meaning everyone is young in Spirit.

The album features vocal assistance from Billboard Trailblazer Award winning Keisha Lockett, Eddy Award winning Nate Martin and Lil’ Harry. You can find Keisha blending in with Young Men 4 Christ on “Wait on Jesus.” Nate Martin can be heard on their “Put Your Trust in Jesus” song, and Lil’ Harry on “He’s a Wonder.” Young Men 4 Christ consist of Frank, Frank Lance McGee, Jr., Minister Eric Johnson, Jr. (baritone), Eric Johnson, Sr. (tenor), Elder Deveon Gross, Minister Antwan Alexander, and Cordell Nelson.

“We have three ministers – Elder Deveon, Reverend Eric and Elder Antwon,” Frank said so proudly I felt it radiating to me indicating how honored he was feeling to have them in the group.

Young Men 4 Christ

“We all play a part (roles in the group). It depends on what we’re working on…Image is my area. I do graphics and design,” McGree III told me when I asked.

I complimented him on the images that I see coming from Young Men 4 Christ. You can tell a professional was involved. In 2021 Young Men 4 Christ won their Stellar Award for “Quartet of the Year.” They also garnered a Stellar Award nomination.

“Yes, we won (a Stellar) in 2021 as ‘Quartet of the Year’ and a nomination in 2024. We didn’t win but it was good to be in the room,” he said with a slight laugh. “We hit a milestone…I’m humbled.”

Frank McGee III and Anthony Stanford produced the live album, which I think brings that praise and worship music ministry to another level than a recorded album would yield.

“It’s not perfect,” Frank pointed out when I mentioned how much I admire live recordings. “All our projects have been studio albums…this makes it an experience. Sometimes we messed up a little…so its authentic.”

Young Men 4 Christ has shared the stage with Rance Allen, Lisa Knowles-Smith, Paul Porter and The Canton Spirituals. Aside from the Stellar Award win and nomination they have garnered a Vanguard Choice Award, two Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards, a Golden Triangle Award, a S. Florida Gospel Music Award, and four Rhythm of Gospel Awards.

“The current single is ‘Lord Its Me” written by Tim (Tawayne Frierson) in Mississippi. He sent it to me,” Frank pointed out to me as we continued to talk about the “Kept Through It All: Live in Detroit” project. “We recorded it live in 2024…we are just releasing it.”

I asked him how they select the songs to go on a project and Frank said, “Honestly…we pay attention to the crowd. We look at the room…because we go there sometimes with music in mind, but…”

I totally understood…”…but the crowd wants to hear something else.” That is called supply-and-demand, you supply what is demanded. That’s the way of business. If you want to get inspired while also getting the Word or message of Christ, the Young Men 4 Christ “Kept Through It All: Live in Detroit” project is worth the download. www.YoungMen4Christ.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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