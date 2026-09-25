Richard Lawson Reveals Cocaine Addiction, Rehab Turning Point

The "Beauty in Black" star says a frightening revelation during his cocaine addiction convinced him to seek treatment that same day.

Richard Lawson – Instagram screenshot

*Richard Lawson is opening up about his past cocaine addiction and the frightening experience that convinced him to enter rehabilitation.

The veteran actor shared his story during an interview with Portia Bruner on her “Portia” television program. Lawson recalled spending one particular night with another famous person while struggling with addiction. He declined to identify the person, who has since died.

“I had a revelation one night that I was with somebody famous,” Lawson said, according to TheGrio. “I won’t mention who they are, they’re no longer here, but that night I saw both of our deaths.”

The experience forced Lawson to confront where his own life might be heading. He decided he needed to make an immediate change. “My spirit took me to rehab that same day,” Lawson said.

Bruner also asked Lawson which drug he had been using. He answered directly, saying he had been “freebasing cocaine.” Lawson said he didn’t want addiction to determine how his life ended. “I wasn’t … that’s not how I wanted to go out,” he said.

The actor described himself as “a recovering” addict while discussing that period. His comments focused on the moment he chose treatment rather than continuing down the same path.

Lawson has built an acting career spanning more than five decades. His credits include “Poltergeist,” “Coming Home,” “For Colored Girls,” and numerous television projects. More recently, Lawson joined Tyler Perry’s Netflix drama “Beauty in Black” as Norman Bellarie. The character belongs to the wealthy Bellarie family at the center of the show’s cosmetics empire.

EURweb has followed the series as its characters battle over control of the family business. Previous EURweb coverage detailed Norman’s place within the increasingly fractured Bellarie family.

As Lawson continues his decades-long career with “Beauty in Black,” he’s also speaking candidly about a difficult chapter from his past. He credits one disturbing realization with pushing him to seek treatment and begin his recovery. Watch his conversation with Portia Bruner below.

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