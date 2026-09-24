‘The Sisters Grimm’ Season 2 Trailer Sends Sabrina and Daphne Back Into Fairy-Tale Mystery | WATCH

Daphne Grimm (voiced by Leah Newman) and Sabrina Grimm (voiced by Ariel Winter) in “The Sisters Grimm,” premiering October 2, 2026 on Apple TV.

*Apple TV has released the official trailer for Season 2 of “The Sisters Grimm,” sending Sabrina and Daphne Grimm into another round of mysteries.

Based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling book series, the animated adventure follows sisters descended from the Brothers Grimm. Their unusual family history places them inside a world where fairy tales and their characters actually exist.

Season 2 picks up one year after Sabrina and Daphne’s parents mysteriously disappeared. The sisters continue investigating secrets hidden throughout Ferryport Landing while confronting new adventures and mysteries, per the news release. The new chapter builds on the sisters’ contrasting personalities and their ability to work together. Apple says the first season earned a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ariel Winter returns to voice Sabrina, with Leah Newman voicing her younger sister, Daphne. Laraine Newman returns as Relda, while Abubakar Salim voices Charming. Billy Harris reprises his role as Puck, and Harry Trevaldwyn returns as Mirror.

Mr. Seven (voiced by JB Blanc), Hamstead (voiced by Keith Ferguson), Charming (voiced by Abubakar Salim) and Sabrina Grimm (voiced by Ariel Winter) in “The Sisters Grimm,” premiering October 2, 2026 on Apple TV.

EURweb covered the series extensively following its first-season launch. In an exclusive, Michael Buckley and showrunner Amy Higgins spoke about adapting the books without losing the personalities that made their characters distinctive.

Buckley specifically wanted Sabrina to retain the difficult edges that define her in the books. Higgins also described carefully condensing the source material while protecting its most important story beats.

EURweb also spoke with Billy Harris about finding both humor and vulnerability in Puck. Harris said the character gradually learns that working with the sisters matters more than simply creating chaos around them.

Amy Higgins developed “The Sisters Grimm” and serves as showrunner, while Erica Rothschild also developed the series. Emmy-winning animation studio Titmouse produces the animation.

Season 2 of “The Sisters Grimm” premieres Oct. 2 on Apple TV. Watch the new trailer below.

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