Willie D Launches $1M Reward Fund After No Charges in Nolan Wells Case | VIDEO

The Geto Boys rapper is seeking verifiable evidence after a Mississippi grand jury declined to indict anyone in the 18-year-old’s death.

Screenshot from Willie D’s VLAD TV interview/YouTube

*Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is offering $1 million for new evidence in the death of college football player Nolan Wells. He announced the reward fund after a Mississippi grand jury chose not to charge anyone. The campaign arrives days after that decision.

Wells, 18, vanished July 4 during an Independence Day gathering on Horn Island, off the Mississippi coast. Authorities recovered his body from the shoreline two days later.

State and independent medical examiners both ruled the cause and manner of death undetermined. Their findings were consistent with drowning, but neither could name a definitive cause. Questions still surround exactly how Wells died.

Nolan Wells and his family/screenshot via GoFundMe

A Jackson County grand jury then reviewed 132 subpoenas and heard testimony from 43 witnesses. It also weighed cellphone forensics, GPS data, photographs, and videos. EURweb previously reported that the vote against charges was unanimous. Jurors saw no credible evidence linking a crime to Wells’ death.

AllHipHop reports that Willie D launched the campaign on the fundraising platform UniteGive. The fund seeks credible evidence that investigators can verify independently. The goal is evidence that could lead to an arrest and conviction. Organizers will consider original video, photos, messages, location data, and similar material. The fund does not want rumors or speculation. Anyone holding qualifying evidence can submit it through the campaign page.

Other efforts are already underway. Civil rights leaders and other supporters have put up money for credible tips. Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry announced a combined $100,000 reward for information. Attorney Ben Crump has also worked with Wells’ family on an independent investigation.

Willie D’s campaign seeks new information despite the grand jury’s finding. His reward gives potential witnesses another reason to share evidence investigators have not seen. Authorities have not established that criminal conduct caused Wells’ death.

Check out what Willie D had to say about the Nolan Wells case in the clip below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Willie D Bringing Comedy Legends Together For 60th Birthday Roast

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.