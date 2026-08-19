Willie D Bringing Comedy Legends Together For 60th Birthday Roast

Screenshot from Willie D’s VLAD TV interview/YouTube

*Willie D is turning 60, and he plans to celebrate the milestone by putting himself directly in the comedy hot seat.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

“The Roast of Willie D: Cooked by Legends” is set for Oct. 28 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, bringing together D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Ali Siddiq and additional guests who will take turns roasting the birthday honoree. The one-night event will also feature live music and will be recorded for television, KPRC reports.

For Willie D, the event is about more than trading jokes. The Ghetto Boys icon wants the evening to capture what he believes a roast should actually be: a celebration built around humor, familiarity and community.

“What people forget is that roasts started at the barbershop, street corners, family gatherings, and are rooted in community,” Willie D said. “What we’re seeing today sometimes comes off as manufactured cruelty, and I’m not with that.” He added, “Roasting should leave your audience laughing, not ready to fight.”

The comedian lineup already gives the night plenty of firepower, with Hughley serving as roastmaster alongside Cedric the Entertainer and Siddiq. The celebration marks Willie D’s birthday on Nov. 1, and he isn’t taking the milestone for granted.

“All my life, people said I wouldn’t live to be 18 years old, and I pinched myself every birthday,” he said. “Getting to 50 years old was great, but getting to 60 really, in my opinion, deserves a pat on the back.”

Artist presale tickets open Aug. 19, with general ticket sales scheduled for Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Trevor Noah Says White Comedians Missed the Point of the Kevin Hart Roast

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.