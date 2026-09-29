NewsBits: Lil Wayne Reveals Engagement, J.R. Smith Arrested, Lil Duval Hits AMC

Lil Wayne congratulates B.G. while reintroducing fiancée Madi Cannon, J.R. Smith faces a family violence charge, and Lil Duval takes "Camp Duval" to AMC Theatres.

Madi Cannon and Lil Wayne – via screenshot

Today’s NewsBits brings relationship surprises, legal trouble and a horror-comedy expansion. Lil Wayne congratulated fellow Hot Boys rapper B.G. on his engagement while making an engagement reveal of his own, former NBA champion J.R. Smith was arrested in Texas, and Lil Duval‘s “Camp Duval: Ain’t Nobody Dying Today” is headed to AMC Theatres in select markets following its premiere tour.

Lil Wayne Calls Madi Cannon His Fiancée While Congratulating B.G.

Love is apparently making the rounds in the Hot Boys circle.

Lil Wayne sent B.G. a heartfelt congratulatory video after B.G. proposed to his longtime love, Brooke Jones. Wayne told his fellow rapper to let him know what color to wear because he plans to stand beside him as best man.

But B.G.’s engagement wasn’t the only relationship news to come out of the clip.

Fans quickly noticed Madi Cannon sitting beside Wayne, and the rapper introduced her as his fiancée. The casual introduction immediately added another layer to the congratulatory moment.

The reveal drew attention because Wayne had recently appeared in a video saying he wasn’t engaged and had parted ways with his partner.

His latest introduction of Cannon has now left fans wondering whether the couple has reconciled and is once again moving toward marriage.

Either way, B.G. may not be the only one hearing wedding bells.

JR Smith mugshot

J.R. Smith Arrested In Texas On Family Violence Charge

Former NBA player J.R. Smith was arrested Tuesday in Texas on an assault charge involving family violence.

According to TMZ, Hunt County police arrested Smith and booked him on a charge of assault involving family bodily injury. No bond had been set as of Tuesday’s reporting.

Smith, 41, spent 16 years in the NBA and played five seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He helped the Cavaliers capture the 2016 NBA championship and was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2013.

He later joined the Los Angeles Lakers and officially retired in 2020 following the team’s championship run in the NBA bubble.

After leaving professional basketball, Smith returned to school and completed his education at North Carolina A&T State University, graduating in May 2026.

Camp Duval

Lil Duval Takes Camp Duval To AMC Theatres

Lil Duval‘s horror-comedy “Camp Duval: Ain’t Nobody Dying Today” is expanding its unconventional rollout with limited AMC Theatres screenings and an interactive video game.

Following an experiential premiere tour, the movie is scheduled for limited AMC showings in Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Orlando and Washington, D.C., from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Additional cities could follow based on performance.

The accompanying adventure-survival game sends players running and dodging a knife-wielding killer while a creepy version of Duval’s Billboard No. 1 single “Living My Best Life” plays as part of the soundtrack.

Players can choose among eight characters from the movie: Lil Duval, Jay-Ski, Erica Duchess, Nav Greene, Just Brittany, Tyler Chronicles, T-Bone and Holden.

The promotional game is available through the App Store and Google Play.

Swirl Films and Lil Duval have already taken an unconventional approach to the movie’s release, staging Thursday-night premiere experiences with tickets priced from $35 to $55.

The video game release and limited AMC run extend that strategy as the filmmakers test the movie in additional markets.

NewsBits

From Lil Wayne unexpectedly putting his own engagement back in the spotlight to J.R. Smith’s arrest and Lil Duval’s theatrical expansion, today’s entertainment NewsBits delivered plenty for fans to follow.

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