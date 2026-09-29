‘Baby Luna’s Life Mattered’: Candlelight Vigil Tonight After Infant Found Dead in South LA Dumpster

Baby Luna's grandparents will join faith leaders and community members at 6 p.m. Tuesday as LAPD investigates the infant's death as a homicide.

*An infant believed by relatives to be Baby Luna was found dead inside a South Los Angeles dumpster Monday night, and tonight her grieving grandparents will gather with faith leaders and community members for a candlelight vigil honoring the child’s life as police investigate the death as a homicide.

Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches announced that the vigil will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at 5221 Alba Street in Los Angeles, according to a media advisory provided directly to EURweb.

Luna’s grandparents, Laura Lacy and Herman Johnson, are expected to attend with family members, community supporters and faith leaders.

Candlelight Vigil Will Honor Baby Luna

Organizers say the gathering will give Luna’s grandparents and family an opportunity to grieve surrounded by community support while calling for dignity, accountability and justice.

“Baby Luna was only six months old, but her life had meaning, her life had value, and she was loved,” Najee Ali, senior organizer for Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches, said in the advisory provided to EURweb. “Tonight, we are going to make sure this little baby is not forgotten. We stand with her grandparents and family, and we are demanding dignity, accountability, and justice for Baby Luna.”

WHAT: Candlelight Vigil for Baby Luna

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, 6 p.m.

WHERE: 5221 Alba Street, Los Angeles

WHO: Laura Lacy and Herman Johnson, family members, Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches, Najee Ali, community supporters and faith leaders

EURweb has previously reported on community actions involving Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches, including its participation in an interfaith food and supply drive serving vulnerable Los Angeles residents.

Infant Found in South LA Dumpster

The infant was discovered around 10:30 p.m. Monday when resident Martha Serrano Jimenez and her daughter were taking out trash near 5221 Alba Street, across from Holmes Avenue Elementary School, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Jimenez noticed a heavy black plastic bag and initially thought the infant inside was a doll. Her daughter called 911, and Jimenez, neighbors and an emergency dispatcher attempted CPR before Los Angeles Fire Department personnel transported the baby to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. LAPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

Baby Luna and grandparents Herman Johnson and Laura Lacy

Grandparents Believe the Infant Is Luna

Johnson and Lacy became alarmed after learning the deceased infant had six toes on her left foot, a distinctive physical trait their granddaughter Luna shared, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The outlet reported that Luna was born May 25 and was four months old. The Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches advisory describes her as six months old, creating an age discrepancy that had not been reconciled as of Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had also not formally confirmed the infant’s identity when FOX 11 published its latest report.

Mother Detained as Investigation Continues

Police detained the child’s 19-year-old mother Tuesday morning and identified her as a person of interest, FOX 11 reported. Authorities had not announced formal charges or publicly established who was responsible for the infant’s death.

The Medical Examiner was working to formally identify the child and determine the exact cause of death.

As those questions remain under investigation, Tuesday night’s vigil shifts the focus to the infant at the center of the case — and a family and community determined to ensure her short life is remembered.

Baby Luna’s 19-year-old mother detained by LAPD – via screenshot

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