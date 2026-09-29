Streamer Reggie Travers Alleges Sexual Abuse – Also Calls Out Kai Cenat in Tearful Video| WATCH

The Twitch streamer accused his brother of abusing him and separately challenged Cenat over an unverified concern involving 17-year-old RaKai.

*Lawd! This is gonna turn a lot of heads.

YouTube and Twitch streamer Reggie Travers has publicly accused his brother of sexually abusing him when he was younger, sharing the allegation through tears in a video that also included a separate claim involving fellow creators Kai Cenat and QuVonn “RaKai” Linder.

“My brother, he took advantage of me. … I’m not scared no more,” Travers said in the Sept. 27 video. “I knew this day would come. They say the truth will set you free, and I’ve been running from this for so long.”

USA TODAY reported that Travers, 21, had more than 1.1 million Twitch followers and 569,000 YouTube subscribers when the video was published.

The disclosure quickly pushed Travers beyond his usual streaming audience, turning an intensely personal accusation into a wider conversation about abuse, silence and speaking out.

Reggie Travers – via enhanced screenshot

Travers Says He Is No Longer Afraid

Travers expanded on his allegation in the video, saying his brother sexually touched him when he was young and describing the lasting emotional impact.

“I know some people gon’ laugh cause that sh-t is crazy as hell. But everybody like me knows you aren’t alone, but I had to get this demon off my back,” Travers said, according to theGrio.

The outlet reported that Travers also thanked his mother and said she had not known what allegedly happened. No evidence independently establishing Travers’ allegations was presented in the reporting reviewed by EURweb, and the allegations remain claims made by Travers.

Kai Cenat/YouTube screenshot via New York Times Popcast



Why Travers Called Out Kai Cenat

Travers then turned to streaming superstar Kai Cenat and made a separate assertion concerning 17-year-old RaKai, a frequent collaborator of both creators.

“Kai, you wrong as hell, ’cause you know somebody took advantage of RaKai,” Travers said. “Y’all need to tell him to speak up.”

Travers did not identify who allegedly harmed RaKai or provide details establishing what allegedly occurred. RaKai has not publicly made the same allegation in the reporting reviewed for this story.

That distinction is important: Travers’ allegation about his own brother and his assertion concerning RaKai are separate claims.

Cenat and RaKai had not publicly addressed Travers’ statements when USA TODAY published its report. The outlet said it reached out to Cenat, RaKai and the Travers brothers for comment.

EURweb has followed Cenat’s rapidly expanding profile, including his recent comments about how fame has cost him privacy as his streaming audience and business ventures have grown.

A Message to Parents

Beyond naming people in the streaming world, Travers used his disclosure to address families directly.

“If you just like me, I’mma speak up for us,” he said. “So parents, if your kids tell you that somebody is making them uncomfortable, you better listen.”

The video quickly spread beyond Travers’ own channels, generating millions of views through reposts and prompting debate over both his personal disclosure and his decision to publicly raise concerns about RaKai.

For Travers, however, the central message was more personal: after saying he had carried his allegation for years, he was no longer willing to remain silent.

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