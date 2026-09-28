Tyler Perry’s ‘Doing Life’ Explores Love, Redemption and Second Chances | EURexclusiveWATCH

The Netflix drama stars Naomi Baker and Jay Reeves in an unconventional love story about healing, redemption and refusing to be defined by the past.

*Tyler Perry has never been afraid to tell stories about the people and struggles that often go unseen, and his latest film, Doing Life, continues that with a powerful story about redemption, second chances, and finding love in unexpected places.

The Netflix drama, premiering October 2, stars Naomi Baker as Anika, a single mother and former correctional officer, and Jay Reeves as Carousel, a formerly incarcerated man determined to build a different life for himself after serving time in prison.

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life. Jay Reeves as Carousel White in Tyler Perry’s Doing Life. – Quantrell Colbert/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

Carousel’s journey is at the heart of the film. After a prison riot, he saves Anika and her unborn child, setting the stage for an unexpected connection that eventually grows into something deeper. Following his release, Carousel begins working toward a future that looks very different from his past, including pursuing his education and his goal of attending law school.

I spoke with Reeves about the film’s focus on redemption and second chances. Here’s what he had to say. “I feel like this film points to that. How in society or just in this world we need more second chances, more love, and more healing. Fortunately, Tyler (Perry) was able to write something that shows us all this.”

Doing Life is ultimately a reminder that a person’s worst mistake does not necessarily have to define the rest of their life. With the right support, determination, and opportunity, people can change. And sometimes, love can be part of that transformation.

Naomi Baker as Anika Morrison and Jay Reeves as Carousel White in Tyler Perry’s Doing Life. – Quantrell Colbert/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

And while the film explores hardship and what most consider “struggle love.” Tyler Perry has written this film in a way that the viewer can understand that somewhere there are people going through this exact situation. Not all love stories start as a cheerful fairytale. Life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows, and Tyler Perry has consistently used his storytelling to acknowledge that reality.

Naomi Baker shared her thoughts on how this love story can challenge the viewers’ perception of love. “We learn love early on mostly through our parents or whoever raised us. I feel like it can box us in to see it a very specific way. I like that the film challenges how we’ve seen love previously in our lives and how it can be totally different from what we experience, said Naomi Baker.

Ultimately, Doing Life asks viewers to look beyond the labels placed on people and the expectations we bring into our relationships. It’s a story about two people finding connection in an unlikely place. And about allowing people the room to grow, change, and become more than the circumstances that once defined them.

Doing Life, streaming on Netflix on October 2nd.

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