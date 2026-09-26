Nicki Minaj Sends Message to Young Midterm Voters: ‘VOTE RED’ | WATCH

The rapper tells younger Americans their voices are needed in the 2026 midterms before ending her appeal with an explicitly Republican message.

Editorial illustration of a music star addressing young voters – via eurAI

*Nicki Minaj has a message for young Americans heading into the 2026 midterm elections: use your voice, use your vote — and, in her words, “vote red.”

In a video preview released ahead of an interview with Lara Trump, the rap superstar urged younger voters not to dismiss their political influence or sit out the upcoming elections.

“Now is not the time to think that your voice will not be heard,” Minaj said. “Your voice will not only be heard, but your voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world.”

Fox News published video of Minaj’s remarks on Sept. 25.

The message puts Minaj’s growing political engagement squarely in the spotlight as the midterms draw closer.

Minaj Makes a Direct Appeal to Young Voters

Minaj continued by stressing participation rather than political spectatorship.

“We need you guys involved. We need you guys involved more than ever before,” she said. “This is your country. This is your world. You guys are so blessed to be able to vote.”

Then came the partisan kicker.

“And you have to, more than ever now, you have to take advantage of that ability that you guys have to be able to vote,” Minaj said. “Please. And vote red.”

From Trump Support to Midterm Message

The appeal marks another step in Minaj’s increasingly public support for Republican politicians.

In January, Minaj appeared with President Donald Trump at a Trump Accounts event and called herself his “No. 1 fan.” Her political statements subsequently prompted some Barbz to announce online that they were switching parties, although EURweb reported at the time that there was no data establishing a mass change in voter registration.

In August, Minaj went further by endorsing Republican Rep. Byron Donalds for Florida governor, telling her followers, “Barbz please support him however you can.”

Her latest remarks broaden that message beyond support for an individual politician. This time, Minaj is explicitly urging young voters to support Republicans in the midterm elections.

Whether her considerable cultural following translates into votes is a separate question — and one that can only be answered at the ballot box.

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