Noted Political Commentator a Major Influencer with multiple Millions of Viewers

Earl Ofari Hutchinson says the growing audience for his Facebook livestreams reflects an appetite for reporting directly from communities and overlooked Los Angeles streets.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson (Taking it to the Streets)

*I’m proud to say my “Taking It to the Streets” Facebook livestream has received more than 2 million views through August 2026. More than 1 million of those views came during a three-month period, along with more than 300,000 viewer engagements.

Those numbers are gratifying. But what matters to me even more is what they say about the audience for a different kind of reporting — reporting that gets out of the studio, goes directly to the streets and puts a camera on people, places and issues that don’t always receive sustained attention.

Taking the Camera Where the Story Is

“Taking It To the Streets” goes to hot spots throughout Los Angeles and beyond. I record what I see, talk about what is happening and challenge the media, the public and public officials to pay attention and, when warranted, act.

The subjects aren’t always the stories that dominate the nightly news. They are often the daily trials, frustrations and struggles unfolding in underserved communities.

In South Los Angeles alone, I have taken viewers to streets and neighborhoods dealing with homelessness, dangerous sidewalks, illegal dumping and other quality-of-life problems. My reporting has also taken on larger political and national issues when their impact reaches the people and communities I cover.

As I’ve said about the purpose behind the livestreams, “News comes in many forms, often that form is out of the way, ignored events and occurrences that heavily impact people’s lives.”

Earl Ofari Hutchinson (in front of Superior Grocers in South LA) – screenshot

More Than Pointing a Camera

That’s what I want “Taking It To the Streets” to capture.

It isn’t simply a matter of showing up at a location and pointing a camera. The goal is to provide commentary and analysis about why something is happening, why it matters and what its consequences are for ordinary people.

That approach can provide policymakers, community leaders and the public with another window into what is happening in Los Angeles neighborhoods — especially communities whose problems can become familiar enough to be overlooked.

The millions of views “Taking It To the Streets” has received tell me that people are watching. The hundreds of thousands of engagements tell me they are doing more than simply scrolling past.

For me, that’s the real significance of the numbers.

The streets have stories to tell. Sometimes the most important thing a reporter can do is go there, listen, look, ask questions — and make sure somebody is paying attention.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson points to garbage dumping on South LA street corner – screenshot

Earl Ofari Hutchinson | Facebook

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