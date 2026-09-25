Johnny Depp Gets Mysterious in First ‘Day Drinker’ Teaser with Penélope Cruz

Johnny Depp in Day Drinker

*Johnny Depp is heading back to dangerous waters in the newly released teaser for “Day Drinker,” a horror film arriving in theaters next spring. Lionsgate released the first footage this week, offering an early look at Depp alongside Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz.

The teaser introduces Depp as a mysterious passenger aboard a private yacht where Cline’s character works as a bartender. Their encounter quickly moves into darker territory as violence, secrets, and Cruz’s criminal figure enter the picture.

Depp’s character also hints that something potentially supernatural could be unfolding beneath the surface. “What if all of this is a ghost story?” he asks in the teaser.

The footage offers few answers about how its three central characters connect. Instead, it leans into the mystery surrounding Depp’s passenger and the danger that follows his arrival. Cline’s bartender eventually becomes entangled with Depp’s character and the criminal figure played by Cruz. Lionsgate says unexpected connections between the characters will emerge as the story unfolds.

“Day Drinker” reunites Depp and Cruz after several previous movies together. Their shared credits include “Blow,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Marc Webb directs “Day Drinker” from a screenplay by Zach Dean. Webb previously directed “500 Days of Summer” and two “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Adam Kolbrenner, Dean and Nathan Kahane serve as producers.

The project also marks another major studio film for Depp following several years largely spent outside Hollywood studio productions. His upcoming projects also include “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” which Paramount plans to release in November 2026.

For now, Lionsgate is keeping much of the “Day Drinker” story under wraps. The teaser makes one thing clear: Depp’s seemingly ordinary yacht passenger brings plenty of unanswered questions aboard with him.

“Day Drinker” opens in U.S. theaters March 26, 2027. Watch the teaser below.

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