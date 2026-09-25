X Overhauls Creator Pay as Bad Bunny, Jay-Z and Drake Make News

X puts a premium on original posts while Bad Bunny collects seven Emmys, Fat Joe sends earthquake aid and hip-hop stars make moves.

*X is replacing its Creator Revenue Sharing program with Original Content Rewards, putting a new financial premium on originality as a busy week also brings seven Emmy wins for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, major earthquake relief from Fat Joe and fresh moves from Jay-Z, Drake, Don Toliver and Ye.

X Changes the Rules for Getting Paid

Creator Revenue Sharing officially ended Sept. 7, with X beginning the rollout of its replacement program Sept. 8. Under X’s Original Content Rewards program, creators earn from qualified impressions generated by content the platform considers original.

Eligibility requires an active qualifying Premium subscription, at least 500 verified followers and 500,000 Home Timeline impressions from verified users during the previous 90 days, among other requirements.

The actual money calculation gets more selective. Qualified impressions must come from Premium users on the Home Timeline, with at least 50% of the post visible. Duplicate, promoted, artificially generated and fraudulent impressions don’t count.

X says original reporting, commentary, analysis, photography, video, illustration and creator-produced memes can qualify. Copied posts, reuploads and substantially reproduced material cannot.

That’s a meaningful shift for creators: X is explicitly making its definition of originality part of who gets paid. The company says payouts are issued every two weeks with a $30 minimum, but it does not publish a simple fixed per-impression rate.

The change also follows an issue EURweb has tracked before. In 2024, EURweb reported on Elon Musk’s crackdown on engagement farming, including concerns that X’s monetization incentives encouraged accounts to chase interactions with low-value content.

Bad Bunny Super Bowl poster

Bad Bunny Turns Halftime Into Seven Emmy Wins

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show has gone from a massive television event to a major awards winner.

The Television Academy says “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” collected seven Creative Arts Emmys, making it the top winner on the first night of the 78th Emmy ceremonies. Its victories included Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Music Direction.

The haul adds another chapter to a performance EURweb has followed closely. EURweb previously reported that Bad Bunny’s halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched halftime performances in Super Bowl history.

Fat Joe Sends Relief as Drake and Don Toliver Look Ahead

Fat Joe and his wife, Lorena Cartagena, put their money behind earthquake relief in Colombia.

Complex reports the couple personally funded two flights carrying roughly 100 tons of nonperishable food, first-aid products and hygiene supplies to support families in Pereira and Armenia affected by the August earthquake.

Back in music-release mode, Drake has another project approaching. HipHop-N-More reports his upcoming album “FOMO” appears headed for a Sept. 15 release. Reports have also connected Drake’s rapid output to his label obligations, though that explanation has not been established by Drake as the reason for the schedule.

Don Toliver, meanwhile, told a Brooklyn audience that new music is coming before 2026 ends. HipHop-N-More reports his remarks confirmed that his next album, “Nitrous,” is due this year, although an exact release date remains under wraps.

Jay-Z Brings Surprises to London

Jay-Z’s two-night London run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened with enough surprises for several shows.

The stadium confirmed that Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean reunited onstage for Fugees classics including “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “Fu-Gee-La.” Guests also included Idris Elba, Giggs and DJ Khaled.

Jay-Z also stopped the Sept. 4 opening-night show to celebrate Beyoncé, who was in attendance on her birthday. Fireworks erupted around the stadium in her honor.

The sold-out opening night kicked off Jay-Z’s two-show London engagement, adding another major chapter to the rapper’s return to UK stages.

Ye Packs Soldier Field for Chicago Homecoming

Ye also went big in his hometown, closing a two-night Soldier Field engagement before a reported crowd of roughly 70,000.

The marathon Chicago performance stretched across about 60 songs and brought collaborators including GLC, Consequence, Twista and Travis Scott onto the stage.

Taken together, this week’s developments stretch well beyond album announcements. X is changing the economics of creator content, Bad Bunny’s halftime spectacle is collecting television’s biggest honors, Fat Joe is putting celebrity resources into disaster relief, and hip-hop veterans and current stars are filling stadiums and preparing their next releases.

Different lanes, same reality: culture rarely waits for a slow news week.

X’s Creator money, Emmys and hip-hop moves dominate – via eurAI

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