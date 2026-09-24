Exclusive Clip: Yo-Yo Serves Sweet-and-Spicy Wings on ‘Downright Delicious’ | WATCH

Tonight’s “Appetizers All Day” episode features crispy chicken wings with an orange marmalade glaze, plus loaded stuffed jalapeños.

*Yo-Yo is putting appetizers in the spotlight, and EURweb has an exclusive clip from tonight’s “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo.”

The new episode, titled “Appetizers All Day,” finds the hip-hop legend preparing two crowd-friendly favorites. She starts with chicken wings before adding her own sweet-and-spicy finish. Yo-Yo marinates the wings in seasoned buttermilk, coats them with flour and her secret ingredients. She then fries them for crunch and adds an orange marmalade and paprika glaze.

The episode also brings some heat with stuffed jalapeños. Yo-Yo fills the peppers with cream cheese, cheddar, sour cream, chorizo and cilantro.

EURweb’s exclusive clip gives viewers an early taste of tonight’s appetizer-focused episode. Watch the clip above before the full episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV.

Downright Delicious screenshot

“Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” returned with new episodes in August. The series follows Yo-Yo as she prepares favorite dishes, desserts and cocktails while bringing her laid-back personality into the kitchen.

This season has already given EURweb several exclusive looks at what Yo-Yo is cooking. She previously served up a 10-layer dip and teamed with comedian Cookie for enchiladas and frozen margaritas.

The season’s menu stretches from party food to comfort-food favorites. Recipes include baby back ribs, chili cheese fries, loaded nachos, spicy Buffalo mac and cheese, and catfish étouffée.

Yo-Yo also serves as an executive producer alongside Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions.

New episodes of “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV. Viewers can find aspireTV in their area through the network’s channel finder.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Hip-Hop Icon Yo-Yo Talks Return of ‘Downright Delicious

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.