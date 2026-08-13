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Exclusive Clip: Yo-Yo and Comedian Cookie Turn Up the Heat with Enchiladas and Margaritas on ‘Downright Delicious’ | WATCH

The longtime friends bring plenty of laughs to the kitchen while preparing a Mexican-inspired comfort-food dinner.
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*Yo-Yo is serving up enchiladas, frozen margaritas and plenty of laughs with comedian Cookie in our exclusive look at tonight’s episode of “Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo.”

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The Aug. 13 installment brings Cookie into the kitchen for a Mexican-inspired meal built around comfort food. Yo-Yo walks her guest through preparing enchiladas filled with marinated shredded chicken and melted cheese. The pair completes their night in the kitchen with frozen margaritas.

EUR’s exclusive clip offers viewers a preview of the easygoing chemistry between the longtime friends as cooking becomes as much about spending time together as preparing the meal.

That casual atmosphere is at the center of “Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo,” which combines recipes with cocktails, conversation and guests joining the hip-hop veteran in the kitchen. Throughout the series, Yo-Yo puts her spin on dishes ranging from familiar party favorites to hearty comfort foods.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo
Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo

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This season’s menu includes 7-Layer Dip, Loaded Nachos, Spicy Buffalo Mac & Cheese and French Bread Pizza. Yo-Yo also tackles Baby Back Ribs, Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Chicken Wings and Stuffed Jalapeños.

Other dishes include a Jerk Mushroom Melt and Catfish Étouffée, while West Coast flavor comes through with over-the-top Chili Cheese Fries.

Tonight, however, the focus is enchiladas — and Cookie gets a hands-on lesson from Yo-Yo before the two cap off their Mexican night with a frozen cocktail.

Watch the exclusive clip above for a preview of “Mexican Night at Yo-Yo.”

“Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” airs Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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