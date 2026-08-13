‘Knots Landing’ Icon Donna Mills Joins OnlyFans at 85

The “Knots Landing” veteran is using the subscription platform to create a more direct connection with longtime supporters.

Donna Mills screenshot/Instagram @thedonnamills

*At 85, Donna Mills is expanding her relationship with fans by joining a platform not typically associated with veteran television stars.

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The “Knots Landing” icon has launched an OnlyFans account where subscribers can follow her daily life and behind-the-scenes material. Her page is being positioned around fan access rather than the adult content commonly associated with the platform.

“I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years,” Mills told “Variety.”

“Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection,” she continued.

The move adds another chapter to a career that began on television nearly 60 years ago. Mills first appeared on CBS’ “The Secret Storm” in 1966 before eventually becoming widely recognized as Abby Cunningham on “Knots Landing.”

She has remained active decades after that primetime role. Mills won a Daytime Emmy for portraying Madeline Reeves on “General Hospital” and later appeared in films including “Joy,” “Nope” and “Origin.”

Her new venture will give followers access to a different side of that career. Mills said she plans on “sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way.”

“It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am,” she added.

Creators INC. CEO Andy Bachman similarly emphasized that the account is not intended to give Mills a new persona.

“This is not about changing who she is. It is about giving her longtime fans more access to the personality, style and behind-the-scenes moments they already love,” Bachman said.

He also described Mills as “fearless and ahead of her time” and revealed her reaction when the OnlyFans idea came up.

“She told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ and that perfectly captures her attitude,” Bachman said. “She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her.”

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