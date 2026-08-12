‘Verity’ Trailer Puts Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson in a Twisted Psychological Game | WATCH

The official “Verity” trailer previews Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s psychological thriller, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

*The official trailer for “Verity” has arrived, bringing Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller to the screen with Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson at the center of its increasingly dangerous mystery.

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Johnson stars as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who receives a career-changing opportunity involving acclaimed author Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway. After a mysterious accident leaves Verity unable to complete her successful book series, her husband, Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett), hires Lowen to finish the work. The assignment takes Lowen to the secluded Crawford estate, where what initially appears to be a professional opportunity quickly becomes something far more unsettling.

While sorting through Verity’s material, Lowen discovers autobiographical writings containing disturbing revelations about the author, Jeremy, and the family’s past. The discovery leaves Lowen questioning whether she has uncovered fiction, confession, or something deliberately designed to manipulate her.

Her growing attraction to Jeremy further complicates the situation as the boundaries between desire, ambition and obsession begin to blur.

Michael Showalter directs “Verity” from a screenplay by Nick Antosca. The cast also includes Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner.

Hoover originally self-published “Verity” in 2018. The novel later became a New York Times bestseller and sold more than 1 million copies in 2023 alone.

Despite building her career with more than 20 bestselling novels, Hoover has singled out the darker story as particularly meaningful. During a 2024 appearance on the “Barely Famous” podcast, she called “Verity” her “favorite writing experience.”

“Verity” arrives in theaters Oct. 2. Watch the “Verity” trailer above.

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