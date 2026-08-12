Michael B. Jordan and RAYE Romance Rumors Get a Plot Twist | VIDEO

Their Six Flags outing looked like a possible date, but sources say a mystery movie soundtrack is what actually brought the two stars together.

Michael Jordan and RAYE – via TMZ

*Michael B. Jordan and RAYE apparently aren’t Hollywood’s newest couple after all. The actor and British music star sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain, but the real connection reportedly involves something considerably more businesslike: a movie soundtrack.

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Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that RAYE is working on the soundtrack for a movie project involving Jordan. The collaboration reportedly brought the pair together outside the studio for their amusement-park outing.

The sources were emphatic about what isn’t happening, telling TMZ that Jordan and RAYE are “just friends,” have never been on a date and have never had a romantic relationship.

So much for Hollywood’s newest power couple — at least according to people familiar with their relationship.

But the denial produced another question that may ultimately be more interesting: What movie are Michael B. Jordan and RAYE working on?

The Mystery Movie Is Still a Mystery

For now, nobody involved appears ready to say.

A search of Jordan’s publicly announced projects and current reporting turns up no independently confirmed movie connecting RAYE to a soundtrack, and TMZ doesn’t identify the film.

That’s important because Jordan has multiple projects in various stages of development, making it tempting to connect RAYE to one without evidence.

One particularly intriguing possibility in Jordan’s future slate is a big-screen adaptation of the blockbuster video game franchise “Battlefield.” Jordan is attached to produce the project and could potentially star, with “Mission: Impossible” filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie attached to direct. The project was reported in April by The Guardian.

But there is currently no verified connection between RAYE and “Battlefield.” Until the singer, Jordan or a studio identifies the project, the soundtrack remains a Hollywood mystery.

Six Flags Had Everybody Thinking Romance

The business explanation follows a weekend of speculation that Jordan, 39, and RAYE, 28, might be dating.

They were spotted enjoying rides together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California, and footage quickly circulated online. The sighting was enough to get fans imagining a new celebrity pairing.

The original video also generated plenty of playful commentary from RAYE fans, especially given her hit “Where Is My Husband!”

TMZ initially reported that the two appeared cozy during their outing, fueling speculation that the actor and singer might have quietly become an item.

Two days later came the plot twist: studio work, not romance.

RAYE Is Already Far Beyond Breakout Status

The soundtrack revelation makes artistic sense even if the mystery movie remains unidentified.

RAYE has become one of Britain’s most acclaimed contemporary singer-songwriters, with a career spanning pop, R&B, jazz and dance music. Her 2023 debut album “My 21st Century Blues” included the global hit “Escapism.”

Then came a historic night at the 2024 BRIT Awards, where RAYE won six awards — the most won by one artist at a single ceremony.

Her more recent “Where Is My Husband!” has kept that momentum going, but describing the song as the beginning of her stardom undersells a career that had already reached international prominence.

A major film soundtrack would give RAYE another platform for her increasingly cinematic songwriting.

The Rumor Accidentally Revealed the Bigger Story

For Jordan, the collaboration also fits an increasingly expansive career.

The “Sinners” star has moved well beyond acting, building a substantial producing résumé while developing projects through his Outlier Society banner. That means saying he’s “involved” with the mystery movie doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll appear onscreen.

And that’s about as far as the verified information takes us.

No studio has been identified. No movie title has been confirmed. There’s no verified evidence tying RAYE to “Battlefield” or any other specific Jordan project.

What has emerged is arguably better than another celebrity dating rumor.

Fans saw Michael B. Jordan and RAYE riding roller coasters and wondered whether romance was brewing. Instead, the outing appears to have inadvertently revealed a previously unknown creative collaboration between one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and one of music’s most celebrated voices.

Now we just need the movie title.

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