NewsBits: EW&F Drummer’s Health Crisis Sparks GoFundMe, Donell Jones Teases Joe Verzuz, Obama Launches Podcast

John Paris remains hospitalized as supporters rally around his family, Donell Jones drops surprise "Verzuz" news, and Barack Obama heads to Audible.

John Paris and wife, Kathy Merrick – via GoFundMe

*Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris remains hospitalized after a critical medical emergency forced the legendary group’s San Francisco concert to be postponed, and a GoFundMe has been launched to support his family. Meanwhile, Donell Jones says he’s preparing for an R&B “Verzuz” with Joe, while former President Barack Obama is turning his longtime love of books into a new podcast.

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Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer’s Health Crisis Sparks GoFundMe

Longtime Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris remains hospitalized after experiencing a critical medical emergency shortly before the band’s Aug. 6 concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

“John is now receiving the care he needs, surrounded by the love of his family and the prayers of countless friends and fans,” according to a GoFundMe launched to support his family.

Paris’ wife, Kathy Merrick, a member of the vocal group Honey Cone, and their daughter have remained by his side. Honey Cone founding member Mashelle Clark organized the fundraiser to help cover travel, lodging, meals and other expenses related to his hospitalization.

Earth, Wind & Fire postponed its San Francisco concert with Lionel Richie shortly before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start. The tour resumed Aug. 8 when Earth, Wind & Fire and Richie performed at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The medical emergency is also affecting Merrick’s work. Clark said she canceled Honey Cone’s remaining performances “for at least the next couple of months” so Merrick can remain with Paris.

Paris is a longtime Earth, Wind & Fire member, though he was not part of the group’s original lineup. His credits also include work with Sheila E., Patti LaBelle and Wayman Tisdale.

Donell Jones Teases Joe Verzuz Celebration

Donell Jones says two R&B veterans are getting ready to put their catalogs on display — but don’t expect them to bring the beef.

Backstage before his Aug. 8 performance at the Wine & Slow Jams Festival in Maryland, Jones claimed he and Joe will be the next artists to face off in a “Verzuz,” with the event set for Aug. 20.

“For me, it’s not really a Verzuz. It’s a celebration,” Jones said. “We not going to do what the other guys did where its beefing back and forth.”

“We grown ass men,” he continued. “We both have two great catalogs. We’re going to treat it as such.”

The matchup has not been officially announced, and Complex, which has partnered with recent “Verzuz” events, appeared caught off guard by Jones’ revelation.

There’s certainly plenty of music for a celebration. Jones’ catalog includes “U Know What’s Up” featuring Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, while Joe’s hits include “Don’t Wanna Be a Player,” “I Wanna Know” and “Stutter.”

For now, Aug. 20 comes from Jones himself, with fans awaiting official confirmation.

Barack Obama – screenshot

Barack Obama Turns His Love of Books Into a Podcast

Barack Obama is taking his well-known reading habit behind the microphone.

The former president will host “A Great Book With Barack Obama,” an Audible podcast premiering Sept. 24. The series will feature Obama interviewing guests about books that have made a lasting impact on their lives.

“At a time when fewer people are able to sit down with a book, it’s important to remember the joy and power that can come from reading,” Obama wrote on social media. “And some books don’t just tell a story — they change the way we see the world.”

The podcast is a collaboration between Audible and Higher Ground, the production company founded by Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Since leaving office in 2017, Obama has regularly shared reading lists highlighting books he’s enjoyed. He also recently collaborated with author Malcolm Gladwell on an eight-part podcast series about the Reconstruction era.

From supporters rallying around John Paris and his family to a possible grown-man R&B “Verzuz” and Obama’s next chapter behind the microphone, today’s NewsBits delivers music, culture and media developments worth watching.

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