Earth, Wind & Fire Tops Billboard’s Greatest R&B Groups List—But the Debate is Just Beginning

Billboard's new ranking of the 50 greatest R&B groups of all time is celebrating legendary acts while reigniting one of music's favorite arguments: Who truly belongs at the top?

Earth Wind & Fire – via HBO

*Music fans love a great playlist. They love arguing over rankings even more. That’s exactly what’s happening after Billboard released its list of the , placing Earth, Wind & Fire at No. 1 and setting off spirited debate across social media over which legendary acts deserved higher—or lower—placements.

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Released at the close of Black Music Month, Billboard evaluated vocal groups and bands—not solo artists—using a combination of commercial success, musical excellence, cultural influence, longevity, and overall impact on R&B and popular music. As expected, the rankings have generated plenty of applause—and just as many passionate disagreements.

Earth, Wind & Fire Claims the Crown

Landing at No. 1, Earth, Wind & Fire’s selection surprised few music historians.

With timeless hits like “September,” “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove” and “Reasons,” the legendary group helped redefine Black popular music by blending R&B, soul, funk, jazz and African musical traditions into a sound uniquely their own.

More than five decades after their formation, Earth, Wind & Fire remain one of the most celebrated live acts in music history. Their influence can still be heard in artists ranging from Silk Sonic and Beyoncé to Pharrell Williams and countless hip-hop producers who continue sampling the band’s iconic catalog.

The Temptations (L-R) Paul, David, Otis, Eddie and Melvin

The Jackson 5 (top row (l-r): Marlon and Jermaine – Bottom row (l-r): Tito, Michael, Jackie – Getty

A Hall of Fame of Black Music

The rest of Billboard’s upper rankings read like a who’s who of Black music royalty.

The Temptations, The Isley Brothers, The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, New Edition, Kool & the Gang, TLC, Destiny’s Child and The Spinners all earned places among the publication’s highest-ranked groups, reflecting decades of musical innovation and crossover success.

Together, those artists helped define the soundtracks of multiple generations, influencing everything from Motown and disco to New Jack Swing, hip-hop and contemporary R&B. Their influence crossed genre lines as well, helping shape pop, rock, gospel and hip-hop while introducing audiences around the world to the richness and diversity of Black music.

For many fans, however, ranking legends is nearly impossible.

Was The Jackson 5 ranked too low? Should TLC have cracked the Top Five? Did New Edition deserve its placement? Those questions quickly began circulating online as fans compared Billboard’s choices with their own personal favorites.

More Than Just Hit Records

What makes lists like this so compelling isn’t simply who sold the most records.

Many of these groups shaped fashion, dance, vocal arrangements and Black culture itself.

The Temptations turned synchronized choreography into an art form.

New Edition became the blueprint for generations of boy bands that followed.

TLC redefined female empowerment in contemporary R&B.

Boyz II Men elevated vocal harmony for a new era.

Destiny’s Child helped launch one of the biggest solo careers in music history while becoming icons in their own right.

Their influence extends far beyond album sales and chart positions, helping shape fashion, live performance, popular culture and the sound of modern music.

Destiny’s Child – Getty

TLC (Left Eye Chilli T-Boz) – via Instagram

Why the Debate Never Ends

The beauty—and frustration—of ranking music is that there is rarely one correct answer.

Every generation discovers Black music through different artists. Some grew up on The Stylistics and The Delfonics. Others came of age with Jodeci, Jagged Edge or Dru Hill. Younger listeners may have first encountered these legendary groups through TikTok trends, movie soundtracks, samples in contemporary hip-hop and R&B, streaming playlists—or simply at family cookouts where timeless songs never go out of style.

That’s what makes Billboard’s rankings valuable even for those who disagree with them.

The discussion has even spilled onto YouTube, where music historians, longtime fans and creators are posting lengthy breakdowns, defending their own rankings and revisiting the legacies of the groups that helped define generations of Black music.

Rather than settling the conversation, the list encourages listeners to revisit the artists who laid the foundation for today’s R&B, soul, pop and hip-hop while introducing younger audiences to groups whose influence continues to shape modern music.

In the end, Billboard’s rankings may be subjective, but they accomplish something far more important than settling an argument—they encourage listeners to rediscover the artists whose music continues to inspire generations around the world.

Whether your No. 1 is Earth, Wind & Fire, The Temptations, The Isley Brothers or another legendary act, these groups helped create the soundtrack of Black America—and, in many ways, the soundtrack of America itself.

EUR Perspective

The rankings will always change depending on who’s making the list, but the legacy of these artists doesn’t. Their music continues to fill family reunions, weddings, cookouts, concerts and playlists across generations—a reminder that great R&B isn’t measured only by chart positions, but by the memories it creates and the lives it continues to touch.

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