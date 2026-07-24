‘Today’ Show Tightens Studio Security After Intruder Targeted Craig Melvin

Guests will now be limited to two support staff inside the studio following the July security breach.

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*Guests appearing on NBC’s “Today” will now face tighter studio access rules after a security breach in which an intruder rushed toward co-anchor Craig Melvin while yelling a racist slur.

The new policy, outlined in an email sent Wednesday to Hollywood publicity firms, sharply limits who can accompany guests during interviews. Effective immediately, each guest will be allowed no more than two support personnel inside the studio, regardless of their role, Variety reports.

“We wanted to reach out with an important update regarding studio access for ‘Today’ interviews,” the email begins. “In light of the recent events last week, we are implementing stricter security protocols effective immediately.”

According to the notice, the two-person limit applies to everyone accompanying a guest, including publicists, hair and makeup artists, social media staff, photographers, stylists, studio representatives and other support personnel. “There will be no exceptions or additional personnel permitted in the studio during the interview,” the email states.

Craig Melvin

The changes follow a July 16 incident at Studio 1A inside 30 Rockefeller Center. Authorities said a man bypassed security, entered a restricted area and lunged at Melvin while shouting the N-word. The suspect was arrested, and no one was physically injured.

“You may have heard that unfortunately an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A,” Melvin later told viewers following the incident. “Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly. He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter. And we are just very happy that everyone is safe.”

NBC said it is reevaluating its security procedures.

“NBC and ‘Today’ take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously,” the network said in a statement. “We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

Listen to Craig Melvin’s full remarks in the clip below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘TODAY’ Show Suspect Told Craig Melvin He Wanted to Call Him the N-Word

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