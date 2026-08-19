American Black Film Festival Sets Los Angeles Move For 31st Edition In 2027

Denzel Washington during Day 4 of the American Black Film Festival on June 15, 2024 in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)

*The American Black Film Festival is heading to Los Angeles.

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Following its 30th anniversary, the festival announced that its 31st edition will take place May 20–23, 2027, marking a new chapter for the long-running event and bringing its filmmaker and entertainment community to the heart of the industry.

“That’s what this next chapter represents,” said Jeff Friday, ABFF founder and CEO of NICE CROWD, per the news release. “Our responsibility is to keep pushing forward, expanding what’s possible, and creating greater opportunities for the next generation of storytellers.”

The 2027 festival will spread across several Los Angeles venues. AMC The Grove will host film screenings, while SLS Beverly Hills will serve as the center for industry programming, including conversations, master classes and professional-development sessions. The Original Farmers Market will feature community activations, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host marquee events.

Complimentary daytime shuttles will connect the festival locations.

ABFF will also introduce several new programs, including ABFF First Look: The Studio Showcase, offering previews and announcements from studios, distributors and streaming platforms.

ABFF Sports will examine the relationship between sports, entertainment, media, business and storytelling through screenings and conversations with athletes, filmmakers, executives and journalists.

The festival is also launching Crossroads, a noncompetitive section open to filmmakers of all backgrounds. The program will feature narrative and documentary films exploring culture, identity, community and shared experiences.

“ABFF has always been defined by the people who come together and the sense of community we’ve built over the years,” said Nicole Friday, president of NICE CROWD. She added that the festival wants to create “new opportunities for filmmakers, audiences, industry leaders, and partners to connect” while maintaining its longstanding sense of belonging.

HBO returns as a Founding Sponsor for the 30th year of the HBO Short Film Award, which remains an Academy Award-qualifying award.

Submissions are now open for the 2027 festival, covering narrative features, documentaries, episodic projects and short-form storytelling. Festival passes go on sale Sept. 1 at ABFF.com.

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