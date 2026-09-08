Passenger Who Helped Duct-Tape Arizona Realtor Explains Why He Stepped In | VIDEO

*Passenger Richard Olenick is speaking out after helping restrain an Arizona real estate agent with zip ties and duct tape during an alleged violent outburst aboard an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark.

The Sept. 3 flight was diverted to Baltimore after 67-year-old Tucson resident Layne Arthur Lundeen allegedly attacked another passenger, bit one of the men who intervened and hurled racial and homophobic slurs, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

Olenick was traveling home from a work convention with coworker Juan Mejia, a retired police officer, when the trouble reportedly erupted about two hours into the flight.

“Everything was fine, until it wasn’t,” Olenick told FOX 10.

Layne Lundeen/screenshot

He said Lundeen suddenly began shouting obscenities and slurs at a flight attendant before the confrontation allegedly became physical. Lundeen is accused of grabbing the passenger seated beside him by the neck and strangling him. When a woman tried to intervene, he allegedly struck her.

That’s when Olenick and Mejia jumped in.

Passengers Had Nowhere to Retreat

“When you’re on a plane, it’s different than when you are on the ground, you can’t retreat, there’s not a lot of options,” Olenick explained.

Mejia pulled the alleged victim away while Olenick moved between the seats to hold Lundeen down. During the struggle, Lundeen allegedly bit Mejia, leaving visible bite marks.

Flight attendants provided zip ties and duct tape to help restrain him.

When someone suggested taping Lundeen’s mouth, Mejia reportedly rejected the idea out of concern for his airway. Instead, duct tape was wrapped around his chest, arms, hands and head to prevent further biting and kicking.

Olenick said he ended up covered in blood from cuts Lundeen had suffered earlier in the confrontation.

“I truly hope this gentleman gets the help that he needs,” he told FOX 10.

Arrested After Flight Diverts

The flight made an emergency landing at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, where Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested Lundeen.

He was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. The FBI told FOX 10 that investigators were interviewing witnesses to determine whether federal charges would also be pursued.

Lundeen also lost his association with Tucson-based Long Realty. The company said his alleged conduct was “wholly inconsistent with the professionalism, integrity, compassion, and respect for others” expected from its team.

American Airlines praised the passengers and crew for responding quickly, saying it does not tolerate violence aboard its flights.

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