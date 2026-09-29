Jay-Z Accuser Recants Sexual Assault Claims, Says She Never Met Him

The woman now says her allegations against Jay-Z were false, while her former lawyers dispute her account of how the case reached court.

Rapper/producer Jay-Z (Shawn Corey Carter) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*The woman who accused Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her as a teenager has formally recanted her allegations in a sworn federal court declaration. She now says she never met the rapper and that he never assaulted her.

“Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter,” she wrote, according to CBS News. “Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever.”

“There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter,” she added.

Accuser Says Her Claims Were False

The woman previously accused Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, of assaulting her in 2000 when she was 13. She voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit in February 2025.

Her new declaration goes considerably further than that dismissal. She now directly rejects the allegations she previously made against Carter and acknowledges the damage they caused.

“I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone,” she wrote.

Above the Law reports that her declaration also challenges how her former attorneys handled her case. She claims attorney Tony Buzbee pursued litigation without her knowledge and failed to adequately investigate her allegations.

Those claims remain disputed. Buzbee maintains that the woman previously repeated her allegations to multiple attorneys before his firm filed the lawsuit.

Jay Z and his mother, Gloria Carter – (Getty)

Legal Fight With Tony Buzbee Continues

The woman’s new account adds another layer to Jay-Z’s continuing legal battle with Buzbee.The hip-hop star pursued claims against the woman, Buzbee and others after she dismissed her sexual assault lawsuit.

Following her sworn recantation, Jay-Z dismissed the woman as a defendant. His litigation against Buzbee and other defendants continues.

Buzbee has challenged her current version of events and defended how his firm handled the original allegations. The disagreement now centers partly on what she previously told attorneys before they brought her claims to court.

The woman also stated that nobody paid her to submit the declaration. Her sworn statement now directly contradicts the allegations that originally placed Jay-Z at the center of the case. That distinction matters because she did more than abandon her lawsuit. She now says the alleged encounter with the artist never happened and that she never met him.

Her recantation does not resolve the separate allegations involving her former lawyers. Those disputed claims will remain part of Jay-Z’s continuing legal fight with Buzbee.

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