Women with macromastia also showed higher rates of neck pain, sleep apnea and a condition involving compressed or irritated neck nerves.

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*Women with disproportionately enlarged breast tissue may face health problems that extend beyond the familiar complaints of back, neck and shoulder discomfort. New research links macromastia with chronic migraine, obstructive sleep apnea and certain neurological conditions.

According to the New York Post, researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine published their findings Sept. 22 in “Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain.” The study found a connection between macromastia and these health problems, but researchers have not established that enlarged breast tissue directly causes them.

Researchers Studied Nearly 700 Women

The researchers reviewed medical records for 687 women who received care at Stanford-affiliated headache and neurology clinics from 2017 through 2024. Among them, 347 had macromastia, while 340 did not.

The team accounted for age, body mass index, depression and anxiety when comparing the two groups. Women with macromastia showed about a 40% greater likelihood of having chronic migraine.

They were also twice as likely to experience neck pain and about 50% more likely to have obstructive sleep apnea. Researchers found more than double the likelihood of cervical radiculopathy, which involves irritated or compressed nerves in the neck.

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Researchers Say It’s More Than Cosmetic

“Many people think of enlarged breast tissue primarily as a cosmetic issue,” lead author Dr. Kristyn Pocock said. She added that the findings point toward “a broader range of women’s health concerns.”

The study also examined breast reduction surgery among participants with macromastia. Neck pain was the only studied condition significantly associated with a greater likelihood of undergoing the procedure.

The findings add scientific context to complaints some women have raised publicly about living with large breasts. Rapper Remy Ma previously told EURweb that people underestimate the physical strain involved.

“They don’t know the stress, the headache behind the big breasts, the scars on your shoulder from the bra,” she said during a 2022 interview.

The Study Doesn’t Establish Cause and Effect

Researchers cautioned that their analysis identified associations rather than causes. The study examined existing medical records, so it cannot establish whether macromastia directly produces migraines or other conditions.

The team wants further research into why these conditions appear together and whether treating macromastia can relieve symptoms. Pocock said researchers need more evidence to determine whether treatment could improve women’s quality of life.

The distinction matters for women wondering whether breast size explains recurring headaches or sleep problems. The findings provide another possible connection for doctors to investigate, not a diagnosis based on breast size alone.

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