Angela Stribling, Beloved BET and Radio Voice, Dies at 58

The pioneering broadcaster, singer and "Quiet Storm" host died at home after a two-year battle with brain cancer, her husband confirmed.

Angela Stribling – screenshot

*Angela Stribling, the veteran BET personality and radio host whose distinctive voice reached audiences for decades, has died at 58.

Her husband, Ken Washington, confirmed to WHUR radio that Stribling died peacefully at home Saturday, Sept. 26, after a two-year battle with brain cancer. Washington said he and Stribling’s sister, Darlene, were by her side.

The confirmation followed an initial death report from Daily Voice, which chronicled tributes from friends and former colleagues.

A Pioneering Face of BET

Stribling was among BET’s early on-air personalities, spending four years hosting “Screen Scene,” the network’s entertainment news program. She later helped launch BET Jazz, hosting “Jazz Central” alongside Ramsey Lewis and Lou Rawls as well as “BET Jazz Discovery” and “BET Jazz Scene.”

EURweb’s own archives reflect that connection to the network. In 2020, Stribling hosted a virtual reunion marking BET’s 40th anniversary and bringing former network personalities and employees back together.

Her former BET colleague Ed Gordon remembered a friendship that continued long after their years at the network.

“Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius,” Gordon said.

Her Voice Became Part of the ‘Quiet Storm’

Stribling’s influence stretched deeply into Black radio. WHUR says she became the first woman to host its Original Quiet Storm, the groundbreaking format created by the late Melvin Lindsey in 1976.

She also hosted “Pillow Talk,” worked in television and became a familiar voice through radio imaging and voiceover work.

Skip Dillard, who hired Stribling as the imaging voice for “The Quiet Storm” on WBLS in 2009, told Daily Voice she was “phenomenal,” adding that her voice is “still heard there to this day.”

Stribling was also a classically trained jazz vocalist whose performances took her around the world. She shared stages with artists including Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan.

Angela Stribling – screenshot

A Celebration of Life Is Planned

Washington said a Celebration of Life will be held in Washington, D.C., with the date and venue to be announced.

For a broadcaster whose career moved across BET, radio, jazz, television and voiceover work, Stribling leaves behind something especially fitting: a voice that remains embedded in the Black media she helped shape.

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