Ovrkast Responds to Outkast Lawsuit, Denies Trying to Confuse Fans

The rising rapper says his name was built independently, while Outkast alleges he backed away from an agreement to rebrand as Overkxst.

Ovrkast – via Instagram

*Ovrkast is pushing back against Outkast‘s trademark lawsuit, insisting he never chose his stage name to imitate the legendary Atlanta hip-hop duo or confuse their fans.

The California rapper and producer, whose real name is Silas Wilson, addressed the dispute in an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone after Outkast’s trademark company sued him in federal court in Georgia.

“As a rising creative with recent career milestones and accolades attached to my professional name, I stand firmly on the fact that I have established this name and its meaning completely independently of the parties in question,” Ovrkast said.

“I have never had any intention of trying to copy, misrepresent or confuse fans with the name of such a legendary act.”

The lawsuit comes after earlier discussions between the two sides over Ovrkast’s name, turning what had been a behind-the-scenes trademark dispute into a federal court fight.

Ovrkast Says He Respects Outkast’s Legacy

Despite the lawsuit, Ovrkast emphasized his respect for André 3000 and Big Boi.

“I have a deep and personal respect for this iconic group and their storied legacy,” he told Rolling Stone, adding that he hopes they can reach a resolution allowing him to continue pursuing his own place in hip-hop.

Outkast’s trademark company, High Schoolers LLC, accuses Wilson of trademark infringement, unfair competition and breach of contract, among other claims. The allegations have not been adjudicated.

Ovrkast – via Instagram screenshot

Outkast Says a Name Change Was Negotiated

At the center of the dispute is an alleged agreement to retire Ovrkast and transition to Overkxst.

The complaint alleges Wilson agreed to stop using Ovrkast across his website, social media, streaming accounts and merchandise by July 15, 2026. Wilson never signed the final agreement and has publicly pushed back, writing, “For the record, I NEVER signed any agreement.”

Outkast’s company argues the agreement was nevertheless binding because the parties had already settled on its material terms.

Ovrkast Has Acknowledged the Confusion

There’s one more wrinkle: Wilson has previously acknowledged that people sometimes mistake Ovrkast for Outkast.

In a 2025 Rolling Stone interview now cited in the lawsuit, he rejected suggestions that he was imitating the duo, saying, “I wasn’t even thinking about Outkast.” Rolling Stone Australia

That leaves the dispute about more than a one-letter difference. Outkast says its trademark is being infringed and an agreed solution was abandoned; Ovrkast says he created his identity independently and never intended to capitalize on the duo’s legacy.

For now, he’s still Ovrkast — and whether he can keep that name is headed for a federal court fight.

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