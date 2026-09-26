Fresh Off NYFW, Kai Cenat Calls Druski’s Drip, ‘Terrible’

The streamer-turned-fashion designer gave his friend a rough style grade days after presenting his own Vivet collection in New York.

Kai Cenat shows off his Vivet collection for GQ/YouTube screenshot



*Kai Cenat has entered the fashion world, and apparently that means nobody in his circle escapes a style critique. Unfortunately for Druski, Cenat didn’t find much to praise.

Cenat ranked celebrity fashion during an episode of Instagram’s “Close Friends Only” with his sister, Kaiya. He placed Druski in the D tier, Complex reported.

“Druski, terrible,” Cenat said. “It’s his proportions on his body. His clothes don’t be fitting right. He don’t care.”

In other words, Druski’s drip gets a failing grade.

Druski wasn’t the only famous name subjected to Cenat’s fashion rankings. Cenat placed Kyrie Irving, Nicki Minaj and Lil Yachty among his highest-rated picks. Kevin Hart landed in the C tier. Cenat also placed John Cena, Lil Dicky, and fellow streamer Agent 00 near the bottom of his rankings.

The fashion verdict arrived shortly after Cenat proved he was serious about designing clothes himself. His Vivet brand presented its first runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. Cenat showcased 41 looks at Cipriani in Lower Manhattan. Ms. Lauryn Hill attended alongside Karrahbooo, PlaqueBoyMax and members of Cenat’s AMP crew.

The show also drew celebrity stylist Law Roach, giving Cenat’s first major fashion presentation another high-profile guest. Vivet’s runway collection included menswear and womenswear.

Cenat launched Vivet as another venture beyond the streaming career that made him an internet superstar. He announced the clothing brand in 2025 before bringing its first collection to NYFW.

That new fashion résumé makes his criticism of Druski especially funny. Cenat isn’t just roasting his friend from behind a streaming setup anymore. The two entertainers have frequently collaborated and share a friendship with Kevin Hart. Druski previously joked that the three comedians and creators were “kind of like the Beatles.”

Cenat’s ranking gives their ongoing friendship another playful moment. This time, however, the newly minted fashion designer came armed with a D-tier grade.

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