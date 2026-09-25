Trump Shows Xi America’s Founding Documents as State Visit Ends | WATCH

The National Archives tour capped three days of diplomacy marked by warm public gestures, Iran discussions and few immediately announced breakthroughs.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping touring historic documents inside the National Archives rotunda – via eurAI

*Playing tour guide to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday (09-25-26), U.S. President Donald J. Trump showed him the nation’s founding documents at the National Archives — the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights as Xi concluded a three-day state visit to Washington.

Joined by first lady Melania Trump and Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan, the presidents viewed the Constitution, Bill of Rights and other historic records with Archivist of the United States Bradford Wilson.

Wilson was confirmed by the Senate in August as the nation’s 12th archivist.

The stop followed a private tea at the White House and a state dinner Thursday night as Trump and Xi emphasized maintaining a working relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump Points to America’s 250th Anniversary

At the Archives, Trump contrasted America’s approaching 250th anniversary with China’s much longer history.

“So there’s a little difference between 6,000 and 250,” Trump told reporters. “But we’re very proud of our 250.”

The comparison was between the histories of the two countries and civilizations — not the ages of their constitutions.

The Archives visit also highlighted the history of U.S.-China relations. Items displayed included a stone from the Great Wall of China and a letter from China’s Guangxu Emperor to President Grover Cleveland acknowledging American congratulations for the 60th birthday of Empress Dowager Cixi.

Warm Diplomacy, but Few Announced Breakthroughs

The ceremonial ending came after talks covering some of the most difficult issues in the U.S.-China relationship and current global conflicts.

Trump told reporters Friday that his discussions with Xi had been “great for the farmers,” although he did not immediately provide details of a new agricultural agreement.

The two leaders also discussed the war involving Iran behind closed doors. Asked by a pool reporter whether Iran came up during their talks, Trump answered, “We did,” without elaborating.

Xi, meanwhile, publicly emphasized cooperation over confrontation. The visit produced no major announced breakthrough on longstanding disputes, although Washington and Beijing agreed to extend their existing trade truce and Xi said he expects to meet Trump twice more before year’s end.

Founding Documents Close a Symbolic Visit

The Archives provided a highly symbolic final setting for a summit that often emphasized personal diplomacy.

Trump had previewed the stop Thursday, saying he wanted to show Xi some of America’s historic treasures, including the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.

For Xi, the tour concluded three days of ceremony and substantive discussions before his departure from Washington.

The image of the two presidents standing before America’s founding documents did not resolve the significant differences between Washington and Beijing. But it offered a carefully staged closing scene to a visit in which both governments publicly stressed continued dialogue despite those differences.



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