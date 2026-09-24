Tyler Perry’s ‘Doing Life’ Brings an Unlikely Love Story to Netflix Oct. 2

Naomi Baker and Jay Reeves lead Perry’s new drama about a single mother and former inmate finding connection and second chances.

(Screenshot via Tudum) MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY IMAGES, SHAYAN ASHGARNIA, MAYA DEHLIN SPACH/WIRE IMAGES



*Tyler Perry is bringing an unlikely romance to Netflix with “Doing Life,” a drama about two people trying to rebuild their lives.

Baker plays Anika, a single mother who once worked as a prison officer. Reeves plays Carousel, a former inmate who saved Anika during a violent prison riot, according to People. After Carousel leaves prison, he reconnects with Anika and their bond grows into something deeper. Her family, however, has concerns about the developing relationship.

Here’s the official synopsis via Tudum: Tyler Perry’s Doing Life is a gritty and gripping urban drama that explores the life of a single mother fighting for survival and a reformed ex-con with untapped talents who forge an unexpected bond.

Perry wrote and directed “Doing Life,” which also stars Tamberla Perry, Karen Obilom, Jasmine Sargent, Lucky Johnson, and Danielle Moné Truitt. Watch the trailer below.

Perry told People that people he knows have inspired both central characters.

“I’ve had people in my life who reminded me of both of these characters — people who come out of prison looking for a second chance, and single mothers who are doing everything they can to provide for their children,” Perry said.

He also explained why he wanted to focus on characters who rarely receive this kind of attention.

“These are the people that are the most not seen or heard in our society,” Perry said.

The filmmaker praised Reeves for bringing vulnerability to a character who has a difficult past.

“Jay, in particular, had to play someone who, on paper, might seem beyond redemption, but who is fighting hard to make amends, take responsibility for his past, and turn his life around,” Perry said. “He brought a real vulnerability to that journey.”

Tyler Perry’s “Doing Life” arrives on Netflix Oct. 2.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tyler Perry Says His Own Movies Helped Scare Him Away From Marriage

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.