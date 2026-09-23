Lionel Richie Undergoes Heart Procedure After Months of Health Scares

The music legend is recovering from treatment for AFib as his remaining Earth, Wind & Fire tour dates are canceled.

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the 26th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s “Taste For A Cure” Event at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on April 28, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA)

*Lionel Richie underwent a heart procedure after months of health problems repeatedly interrupted his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The 77-year-old music legend received treatment for atrial fibrillation, commonly called AFib.

Richie’s representative, Jeff Raymond, confirmed the procedure in a statement, USA Today reported. Raymond said the procedure went “perfectly” and Richie is “doing great.”

The treatment comes after two health scares sent Richie to hospitals during his “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour. In June, Richie became dizzy during the opening concert in St. Paul and stopped performing early. He returned to the stage days later, but another health scare followed after his Aug. 29 St. Louis concert. Richie checked himself into a hospital and underwent cardiac testing.

EURweb previously reported that Richie needed a chair to finish “All Night Long” during the St. Louis performance. Doctors initially considered slight dehydration as a possible explanation before conducting tests for possible cardiac-related issues. Richie’s representative has now identified AFib as the condition doctors treated.

PEOPLE reports that doctors performed a minimally invasive ablation procedure. Richie will now take time away from performing while he recovers. His remaining tour dates with Earth, Wind & Fire in San Francisco, Chicago and Columbus have been canceled. Raymond said Richie plans to return to the stage soon, but he did not provide a date.

The latest development gives fans their clearest explanation yet about Richie’s recent heart treatment after months of uncertainty. For now, the Grammy-winning singer is trading the stage for recovery before his planned return.

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