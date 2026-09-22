BET Could Face Divestiture Under Paramount-Warner Bros. Settlement

Paramount does not have to sell BET now, but the network could face divestiture if the company violates key settlement terms.

*BET has landed back in the divestiture conversation as Paramount completes its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

A new settlement identifies BET, VH1 and Comedy Central as potential divestiture targets under specific conditions. Paramount does not currently have to sell those networks, according to Deadline.

The settlement resolved antitrust challenges from California and 11 other states over Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition. Paramount also settled a separate challenge from the Writers Guild of America.

Under the agreement, Paramount must negotiate carriage deals for its cable networks separately from Warner Bros. Discovery networks for five years. The requirement prevents Paramount from leveraging its larger combined portfolio during negotiations.

BET, VH1 and Comedy Central could face divestiture if Paramount violates those requirements. MTV and Nickelodeon do not appear among the designated potential divestiture targets.

The agreement gives Pluto TV different protection. Paramount must maintain Pluto TV, or another free ad-supported streaming service, for five years.

For BET, the development adds another chapter to years of uncertainty surrounding its ownership.

EURweb previously reported that Paramount explored selling BET Media Group in 2024. BET CEO Scott Mills and CC Capital founder Chinh Chu were among potential buyers. That potential deal reportedly valued BET between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion. Paramount had previously considered selling the company in 2023 before abandoning the process.

Byron Allen offered $3.5 billion for BET Media Group during that earlier period. Tyler Perry and Sean “Diddy” Combs also expressed interest in acquiring the company.

More recently, Paramount executives indicated that they did not plan to spin off BET, MTV or Comedy Central. EURweb reported those comments as Paramount reorganized its cable television business.

The new settlement does not mean BET has returned to the market. Instead, it establishes circumstances that could force Paramount to divest the network. That distinction matters after years of potential sales, abandoned negotiations and questions about BET’s future.

For now, Paramount keeps BET, but the settlement leaves another possible ownership change on the table.

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