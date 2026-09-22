Kirk Franklin Says His Mother Still Rejects DNA Results Identifying His Father | VIDEO

Three years after meeting Richard Hubbard, the gospel star says his mother still disputes the DNA results and remains estranged from him.

Kirk Franklin in the press room at the 2007 American Music Awards. Nokia Center, Los Angeles, CA. 11-18-07. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Kirk Franklin says his mother still refuses to accept DNA results identifying Richard Hubbard as his biological father. The Grammy-winning gospel star says the ongoing family divide remains painful three years after his discovery.

Franklin discussed his relationship with his mother, Debra Jones, during a Sept. 17 appearance on “The Angie Martinez Show.” He said Jones continues to reject the results of two DNA tests.

“Even quite a few years ago, this whole thing about me discovering my new dad, she still denies it,” Franklin said. He added, “Two DNA tests. All them 999s and she says, ‘That they ain’t your daddy.’”

Franklin told Martinez that the disagreement has contributed to their continued estrangement. “It’s very painful and I haven’t seen her since,” he said.

Kirk Franklin during the 34th annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 29, 2019. (Photo Credit: Marty Jean-Louis — Photo by headlinephotos)

He also said Jones walked out of his “Father’s Day” documentary, which chronicled his discovery. “But that’s consistent with my life experience with her, though,” Franklin said.

Complex reports that Franklin met Hubbard in 2023 after spending decades without knowing his biological father. Franklin previously believed another man, Dwight Allen, was his father.

A DNA test later identified Hubbard as Franklin’s biological father. A second test also supported the result after Jones disputed Hubbard’s paternity.

EURweb previously reported that testing produced a 99.9% paternity match between Franklin and Hubbard. Hubbard had also lived in the same neighborhood where Franklin grew up.

“To live over half a century with somebody who lived in the same city as you,” Franklin said in 2023. He described struggling with love, intimacy, faith and identity while growing up without paternal guidance.

Franklin named his 2023 album “Father’s Day” after the life-changing discovery. He also explored his complicated family history through the accompanying documentary.

Finding Hubbard answered a question Franklin had carried for decades. However, his latest comments show that the discovery also created another painful divide within his family.

Watch his conversation with Angie Martinez below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Erykah Badu’s 2017 Warning About Hip-Hop, Drugs and a ‘Sick’ World Resurfaces

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.