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Austin Metcalf’s Family Received 100+ Threats; Missouri Woman Now Faces Federal Charges

Prosecutors accuse Sharifa Nicole Henderson of repeatedly threatening the slain teen's family during Karmelo Anthony's murder trial.
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Karmelo Anthony mugshot and Austin Metcalf
Karmelo Anthony mugshot and Austin Metcalf

*Austin Metcalf’s family has received more than 100 threats since Karmelo Anthony’s murder trial ended, according to the slain teenager’s father. Now, federal prosecutors have charged a Missouri woman over alleged messages sent to the family during that highly publicized trial.

Sharifa Nicole Henderson, 34, faces three counts of interstate threatening communications. Authorities arrested Henderson in Kansas City on Sept. 11. If convicted, she could receive up to five years in federal prison on each count, FOX 4 reports.

Prosecutors allege Henderson contacted the family at least three times in June 2026, during the highly publicized trial. Court documents cite threats to “demolish” the family and a wish to “strangle” one relative. Another alleged message threatened death in explicit terms. It read: “I will hunt you forever until I kill you… I will be there. You will always have to look over your [expletive] shoulder.”

Missouri woman facing federal charges for trial threats
Sharifa Nicole Henderson/YouTube screenshot

A jury convicted Anthony of murder in June for stabbing 17-year-old Austin at an April 2025 high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. Anthony acknowledged the stabbing but argued self-defense. Jurors rejected that claim and gave him a 35-year prison sentence. A judge denied his bid for a new trial in August, and EURweb previously reported that his attorneys can still appeal.

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Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, says the family has absorbed more than 100 threats since the trial ended. “People don’t understand what my family goes through every single day,” he said, noting that the harassment does “wear on you mentally, physically and spiritually.”

Metcalf added, “… but I know that God’s got me — so, they don’t really carry a lot of weight.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Why Karmelo Anthony’s Jury Never Heard About Guns, Threats and Love for Trump

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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