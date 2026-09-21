Deion Sanders Served Colorado ‘Humble Pie’ — Northwestern Added 41 Points

Coach Prime warned his undefeated Buffaloes before the game, then caught some players laughing after Northwestern demolished them 41-7.

Deion Sanders (on loss to Northwestern) – X screenshot

*Deion Sanders tried serving his Colorado Buffaloes a slice of “humble pie” before facing Northwestern. The Wildcats apparently brought the whole bakery, crushing Colorado 41-7 Saturday night in Evanston and handing Coach Prime’s previously unbeaten team its first loss of the season.

Colorado entered the Sept. 19 matchup at 2-0 after beating Georgia Tech and Weber State, but Sanders wasn’t interested in letting those victories inflate anyone’s confidence.

During the week, he reminded his players that they hadn’t proven much yet.

“I told them we hadn’t beaten anybody,” Sanders said, explaining that sometimes players need to be served “some humble pie” after a big win.

Northwestern made sure everybody got a helping.

The Buffaloes finished with 348 total yards, but four turnovers and three failed fourth-down attempts repeatedly killed drives. Colorado also committed nine penalties for 80 yards. Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles accounted for five touchdowns as the Wildcats piled up 423 yards.

Sanders called the result a “flat out buttkicking” and acknowledged that Northwestern had done a better job coaching.

Coach Prime says he had to address some players who were laughing after the loss https://t.co/diy5gMftYg — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) September 20, 2026

Laughing After a 34-Point Loss?

But according to Sanders, something happened after the game that bothered him beyond the scoreboard.

The coach said he noticed “a couple guys” laughing while leaving the field — with an unhappy Coach Prime walking right behind them.

“I don’t understand how you can have joy in a loss, especially when I’m upset and I’m walking right behind you,” Sanders said, according to Denver Sports.

Sanders said he addressed the matter and added, “I’m going to put my foot in it, not on it.”

Translation: whatever was funny probably won’t be nearly as amusing at the next team meeting.

Colorado’s Mistakes Became Northwestern’s Points

The numbers explain some of Sanders’ frustration. Three consecutive Colorado possessions in the second quarter ended in turnovers, and Northwestern converted those opportunities into points. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw the first two interceptions of his college career.

Colorado’s only touchdown came in the third quarter when Lewis connected with Joseph Williams for a 50-yard score. By then, Northwestern had already built a 21-0 lead.

Deion Sanders

Now Comes the Real Test

Colorado drops to 2-1 with Big 12 play next on the schedule against Baylor on Sept. 26.

Sanders tried warning his players before Northwestern that winning twice didn’t mean they’d arrived. After four turnovers, nine penalties, a 34-point beating and some postgame laughter that caught their coach’s attention, that message shouldn’t require another serving.

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